Jiang Xueqin has some acute observations about where America is going. I don’t disagree. The plan to embargo China will lead to the same result as the embargo on Japan in the 1940s. But wait, there’s more! By cutting off a third of the world’s oil, famine and starvation can be used to rid the world of “overpopulation.” It’s all for the Great Reset!

The sheeple of the US Congress are all in for world war. Have you called your Senator or Congressperson? The number of the Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121.

Pray for peace!