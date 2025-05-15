Trump is destroying the American car industry while trying to save it. The Great Reset requires that you don’t own a car, but you can always call a RoboTaxi! Kevin Walmsley details exactly how cars are being priced out of the reach of the average American, while the rest of the world is driving cheaper, superior Chinese EVs.

Neocon Peter Zeihan is deluded when he says China is “going away,” but he is correct that Trump’s tariffs are killing American businesses. Zeihan is waiting for the kill shot, where the US cuts off China’s oil supply.

Having followed Martin Armstrong for about thirty years, knowing how extensive his dataset is, going back thousands of years, and having witnessed his amazing calls in real time (most recently the April 7 low), I take very seriously his model’s forecast that European leaders will provoke Russia (and China) into world war by 2027. (For my novelistic commentary on the Ukraine war and current politics in general, read my Awakening.)

But will the American homeland remain unblemished if the US supports the Cabal/Neocon attack on Russia and China? Probably not.

Are all the Leaders on Cocaine & That’s Why They are Pushing for WWIII?

This video is all over the place. I even went to my local doctor for the routine checkup, and she was from Serbia. She immediately brought this up. What I will say is this. One of my sources in Ukraine, whom I believe Zelensky had murdered to silence him, was Gonzalo Lira. He told me years ago that Zelensky was a cocaine user. I have also heard similar stories about Macron, but I never sought to actually go to find proof. I tended to avoid such stories, for no matter what proof you dug up, they would still call it a conspiracy theory or Russian propaganda, like Hunter Biden’s laptop. I suppose it must have been Putin who stashed the cocaine in the White House, which they never bothered to investigate.

Here is Zelensky with his pants on backwards. You have to have been high on cocaine to do that. Never in my entire life have I ever put my paints on backwards. There is no way you don’t notice that unless you are way out there. How Stamer doesn’t tell him calls into question Stamer as well.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday that “if Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war.” Europe wants war very badly, and these three leaders are probably using cocaine, which would explain their disregard for human life. I find it remarkable that this “peace” meeting in Turkey will be on the 15th, precisely the turning point on the ECM based on the war.

Looking at our computer models and the unbelievable number of markets that have Panic Cycles in 2026, I do not see how peace will be the outcome. Putin is not stupid. Any ceasefire is just Minsk all over again. Europe is pushing very hard to prepare for war.

In 2005, Ursula von der Leyen was appointed Federal Minister of Family Affairs and Youth in the cabinet of Angela Merkel. Then she became Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, 2009–2013, then Minister of Defence, 2013–2019. She then became the President of the European Commission in 2019. This is crony politics. Ursula has ZERO qualifications and moves from job to job, where people tell their children they need a college degree, unless you are a politician. Then you are qualified to be anything, for experience is not necessary. If you need surgery, just ask the Uber driver if he has a nice smile and is free on the weekend.

Now, Ursula is robbing Russia and violating every fundamental principle of international law. This is why Japan, China, and other foreign nations are dumping European debt. There is no rule of law in Europe whatsoever. Five officials briefed on the ongoing discussions told the Financial Times that the European Commission has said seized capital that a large portion of the sanctions, including €200bn in frozen Russian state assets, could be moved on to a different legal basis to circumvent Budapest’s veto just like they send troops in but call them advisors or peace-keepers rather than military invasion or support.

The EU has no intention of peace with Europe. They have used Ukraine as their vanguard, and they really do not care if one Ukrainian is still standing at the end of this as long as they take one Russian with them. The EU is engaging in a war of conquest. They pretend Russia wants to invade Europe, but they have nothing. There are NO natural resources and no profit to be had. However, Europe sees Russia as its ticket to ride. Conquer Russia and they get $75 trillion in assets, which is twice the size of the USA, and they will become the leaders of the world. It must be the cocaine that is feeding this delusion.

We still see the prospect of a major war by 2027. With cokeheads running the governments of Europe, this insane quest to push for war is not going to end well for Europe. We still see 2027 as a critical period where we can see World War III. The only way to stop Europe is that all institutions MUST stop buying their debt. Only then will they perhaps wake up. But they are already planning on confiscating private citizen’ assets they call “unused” so they can fund their invasion of Russia.