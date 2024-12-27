Singaporean Sean Foo is concerned about the oncoming economic apocalypse.

I am reposting a couple of graphs on the US debt situation. While everyone knows the debt is exploding and interest expense is humongous, the ratio of interest expense to GDP is at levels seen relatively recently. Debt/GDP is hovering around 120 percent.

Interest expenditures as a percentage of GDP are below levels reached at the end of the 1970s when very high interest rates pertained. The problem now is that interest rates are much lower and cannot be lowered further due to supply chain and wartime inflation.

Trump and Musk hope that a dramatic increase in productivity will lead to growth that will lower interest expenditures, regardless of supply chain problems and likely retaliation to US sanctions…

Meanwhile, China is taking the lead in robotics!

Pray for peace!