If you did not get the memo during the pandemic that the Cabal runs the world and has absolutely no regard for human life—in fact, is trying to eliminate about ninety percent of humans—then you are living in denial, probably augmented by the chemical poisons you took. Sorry, but I had to get that out of the way.

The USD is on its last hurrah. Once Trump gets rid of Powell, rates will drop, and we could be looking at hyperinflation. Once our stupid regulators started telling the rest of the world, “All your assets R belong to us,” foreign nations are reluctant to hold dollars, not surprisingly. The current inflows into the dollar are due to Trump’s shake-downs and capital fleeing Europe.

Trump’s economic policies, Make America Great Again by Turning Our Industries into Uncompetitive Spoiled Brats by Protecting Them from Any Competition, are a grand deception. Ask any farmer. Ask any auto worker. Ask Jensen Huang.

Trump is a Cabal chump. Sorry to disillusion you if you still had faith. Put your faith in no man.

“Inside China Business” reports on how gold is expected to flow to China for future custody. Who would trust the US at this point?

My conclusion is that the Cabal is intent on starting World War III. They are stuly Satanic, and if you didn’t figure that out in the pandemic, shame on you. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, and I’m dead. And I do believe they will try. They’re ramping up bird flu even as I write this.

IMHO.

Pray for peace!