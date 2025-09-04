The one thing Armstrong doesn’t mention is that the Europeans are assuming the US will “backstop” them in their planned war with Russia, which Trump has yet to deny.

It has been clear from his recent behavior that Zelensky is backed by the highest levels of the Cabal. He would not have behaved as he did with Trump in the Oval Office otherwise.

The obvious “incentive” the US will have to enter the war will be a false flag attack on something American to be blamed on the Russians.

My operating hypothesis continues to be that once the war against Russia is underway, Israel will attack Iran to force the energy crisis to cut off China’s oil supply. It’s the Great Reset, with the Western elites coming out on top while probably destroying much of the world.

map of europe

