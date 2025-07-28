End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RANGER71's avatar
RANGER71
1h

I thought trump said Japan deal was a BIG DEAL ?! !!!!!! 😁 https://youtu.be/I81116YkRzo?si=JpZvDujb1TqpgKvZ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elliott Middleton and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliott Middleton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture