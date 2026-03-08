I’m not sure who this analyst is, but the information can be confirmed.

The danger now is that Trump is merely acting for the Cabal, whose plan, starting with the pandemic, involves significant human depopulation through world war, and, probably, another pandemic.

Trump/Hegseth are out of their depth and could easily start chucking nukes to prove that they are real men, while Satan strokes their egos and eggs them on.

Will the Gulf nations pull their Treasuries? Where else will they go? Does anyone trust China enough at this point?

Pray for peace!