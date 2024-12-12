China is signaling that it will let the yuan slide, making its exports more attractive to the Global South, which depends on it for development goods. China is helping these nations build middle classes that will consume its goods in the future.

Trump’s trade policies seem to be aligned with the Neocons’ objectives: there is no alternative to destroying Russia and China.

If I am right, this is the greatest deception in American political history. Trump’s tariffs will impoverish Americans while more plandemics will depopulate America. I am still waiting for Trump or RFK, Jr. to recommend taking the mRNA products off the market. The rising incidence of “turbo” cancers and the recent meeting with Big Pharma execs suggest that there may be a deal in the making for a killing on mRNA cancer vaxxes, with the spoils to be spread around.

Pray for peace! Do not comply!