A majority of Republicans support the attack on Iran, and “finishing” it in a Final Solution. The lobotomy of the Evangelical Christians is complete.

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

May 18, 2026

Trump Warns “Clock Is Ticking” As Iran Prepares Graveyard For American Warships

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A troubling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump posted the warning yesterday: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them...TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”, says this warning was swiftly followed by Iranian Supreme Leader senior advisor Mohsen Rezaei defiantly declaring about the United States: “The longer they continue the naval blockade of Iran, the greater the damage to the world economy will be...We advise the United States military to lift the siege before the Gulf of Oman turns into their graveyard”.

Along with the news today: “President Donald Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting with his top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss potential military options against Iran”, this report notes, it was also revealed: “Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Monday as drone attacks on both the UAE and Saudi Arabia further dimmed hopes of any de-escalation in the region...The lack of a breakthrough on an Iran agreement during Trump’s visit to China also added to upward pressure for oil prices, with fears of major global shortages now rising rapidly”.

Joining the International Energy Agency gravely warning: “The world is currently facing the worst oil disruption in history”, this report continues, Reuters revealed today: “The oil and gas crunch caused by the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, has cost global businesses $25 billion”—and the Wall Street Journal grimly observed: “The largest oil disruption in history is widening a divide in the economy...Americans have cumulatively spent about $45 billion more on gasoline and diesel during the war with Iran than they did during the same period a year ago...The surging costs are eating an outsize share of low- and middle-income consumers’ paychecks, darkening their outlook relative to the well-off...At the same time, investors in oil-and-gas companies are watching their portfolios swell”.

The American war racketeers profiting while ordinary peoples suffer, this report details, care nothing about the just released article “U.S. Debt Is Now Bigger Than The Economy”, wherein it factually documented: “The last time federal debt held by the public was higher than G.D.P. was just after World War II”—nor do they care about the true cost war, as heartrendingly revealed by world-renowned retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson yesterday:

I got a real bad kick in the balls today.

I spent the day working as a volunteer Chief Range Safety Officer at a Veterans and Cigars shooting competition sponsored by the Meritorious Foundation.

One of the RSOs who assisted me, a dear friend named Tank, served as a Navy Corpsman who did four combat deployments with the Marines. His job was saving lives, not taking them.

Tank and I have a mutual friend — who I met when he took a Basic Rifle class from me — Jamie Lee Sclatter.

Jamie also served as a Navy Corpsman with the Marines, but was qualified as a Marine sniper. Just an incredible guy. Humble, kind and very competent. His focus, like Tank, was on saving lives, not taking them. He talked of dealing with combat casualties, but never talked about killing.

Tank and Jamie hung out together. They were shooting together a week ago. As we left the event, Tank got word that Jamie committed suicide today.

Fuck me, that hurts.

The kid — yes, I consider 43 year old guys as my kids — is gone in part because of the stupid fucking wars we’ve been fighting for 25 goddamn years.

The American war racketeers accumulating massive profits while tens-of-thousands of veterans from 25 years of failed wars have suicide themselves, this report concludes, are fully supported by Fox News, that spent all of last week lying about how successful President Trump’s visit to China was, but yesterday released its honest article “Chill Coming From Trump’s Summit With Xi Is Proof Of A New Cold War With China”—and as the chill from this new cold war spreads around the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun proclaimed today: “Relations between China and Russia relations make important contribution to maintaining global strategic stability and international justice...Beijing and Moscow intend to continue to promote bilateral relations to an even higher level”.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]