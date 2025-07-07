The changes in China appear real
a new cadre of leaders is taking over from Xi Jinping, end result unknown
Xi Jinping is allegedly planning to flee China. Let us pray that the men taking over from him are not a physical threat to him, and that this is just a case of paranoia. We hope for a peaceful transition of power and that real reform can take place. The Communist Party needs to get out of telling people what to believe if they want to maintain their spirit of innovativeness.
I trust Lei. She exudes intellectual integrity.