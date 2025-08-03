“Lei’s Real Talk” lectures on the perfidy of the CCP’s unrestricted warfare. She may be CIA, but the question of CCP financial influence in the US is indisputable. The organ harvesting and other atrocities deserve further investigation.

The Chinese economy is a giant fascist machine in the narrow sense of corporate-government symbiosis with government on top.

The Chinese people tolerate the CCP because it has delivered rising living standards, but they may be growing impatient, unable to ignore the unspeakable fascism around the edges. I pray for an anti-Communist revolution in China, a harvest of souls for Christ, even better.

Meanwhile, Trump is behaving in such an unhinged manner that I can only conclude that the Deep State cabal is threatening him with the loss of family members if he does not start World War III soon.

Pray for peace!