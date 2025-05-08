I can’t vouch for this channel except my intuition tells me Lei reports on a real document. Lei herself may be a mainland Chinese expat, possibly now working with American intelligence. I include ChatGPT’s summary below.

While Xi may be under pressure, with the degree of control the CCP has over the population through WeChat and the social credit system, it is hard to see how the CCP couldn’t maintain civil order even if Xi were removed and replaced by another Party leader.

One would hope that the replacement will see that China has already won the economic war and will be judged in the next age by how it treats others in the multipolar world order.

Let us never forget that Trump started this by offending every country in the world with a Looney Tunes “tariff” scheme that attempts to extort each trading partner proportionally to its trading surplus with the US, not the tariffs it may have imposed. Just as in 2020, Trump is shutting the US economy down again.

The US/Cabal/Deep State plans to overthrow Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness, which have been on the shelf for decades, have now been brushed off, and are in the process of being implemented.

The strategy involves collapsing the world economy again to deprive China of its trade surplus, most of which is generated with the Global South. It also involves shutting China out of US markets and starting a war in the Middle East (Bibi’s job) to disrupt China’s critical seaborne oil imports and ultimately collapse China's economy and political structure.

Although he seems to think it would be a good idea, Xi would be crazy to seize Taiwan, as TSMC would almost destroy its chipmaking equipment, causing a sudden worldwide chip shortage that would precipitate a worldwide depression, if we weren’t already in one. The company is responsible for over 90% of the world's most advanced chip production.

It doesn’t matter if Xi thinks he could “win” a military encounter with the US in the Pacific. It’s a stupid idea. He does better winning the trade game and letting the US huff and puff itself into relative irrelevance.

I taught MBA students in Taiwan in the 1990s and asked my students what they thought about the future with mainland China. Many spent months at a time on the mainland. The two economies are highly intertwined. What would happen if the CCP took over? Their answer: “We’re all Chinese." They thought it would work out over time.

In the peaceful scenario, China will become the dominant economy while the US will shrink into a diminished regional player in its “Fortress North America.”

This is if neither Xi nor the Cabal neocons succeed in getting us into a world war.

Summary: Classified CCP Document Exposes Xi's Trade War Tactics Document Distribution A secret 7,000-word document titled "Win the Initiative in Historic Upheaval Through Decisive Struggle" was issued by the Politburo Standing Committee

From April 7-9, CCP officials at provincial, municipal, and county levels were required to read the document in designated government secrecy rooms

Strict security measures: no copying, phones, cameras, or note-taking allowed

Information was leaked by conscientious CCP insiders who memorized key points and passed them to Professor Yan Honging, a former CCP insider now in exile Key Framing The document characterizes the tariff war as the first battle in a "total war" launched by Trump

Conflict encompasses politics, economics, military force, and ideology

CCP leadership views this as an opportunity to break U.S. global dominance Five Strategic Components 1. International United Front Strategy Build a global coalition leveraging international frustration over Trump's trade policies

Target countries: Germany, France, UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and China's neighbors

Pull India, Vietnam, and other swing nations into a coalition if Trump refuses to back down

Goal: Push the U.S. out of globalization and end its economic dominance 2. Financial Warfare (Two Plans) Plan 1 : Track foreign assets of party officials and SOE executives exceeding $200,000 Require immediate fund transfers out of the U.S. if full decoupling occurs Non-compliance to be treated as treason

Plan 2 : Prepare for financial decoupling Be ready to dump $1 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds Sell $2 trillion in U.S. corporate securities rapidly Objective: Destabilize U.S. financial markets if necessary

3. Domestic Economic Measures Strengthen China's economic self-reliance

Enhance domestic market circulation systems

Prepare for severe economic hardship

Ready to partially or fully restore government rationing system (described as China's "secret weapon") 4. International Political Strategy Deepen strategic partnerships with Russia, Iran, and North Korea

Strengthen CCP influence in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand

Exploit anti-Trump sentiment in Europe and Canada to divide NATO

Weaken U.S. ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand

Ultimate goal: End "80-year American dominance" that began after WWII 5. Military Strategy Focus on Taiwan Strait as preferred battlefield where China has geographical advantage

Prepare for "a new type of conventional war fought under full spectrum information warfare backed by credible nuclear deterrent"

If U.S. intervenes, plan to destroy U.S. military bases in Japan, South Korea, Philippines, and Guam

Force U.S. forces to retreat east of Hawaii, reducing the U.S. to a regional power Internal Reaction Document sparked widespread anxiety rather than boosting morale

Beijing political circles believe Xi's "decisive great struggle" against Trump may become a catastrophic failure

Many officials fear this could lead to regime collapse Xi's Motivations and Fears Xi's biggest fear: U.S. investigation into China's role in COVID-19 pandemic

Concerned about potential charges for crimes against humanity and economic reparations

Technocrats reportedly view Xi's coalition-building strategy as "delusional" Potential Consequences Officials warn tariffs could trigger unemployment crisis by summer

Xi's fallback strategies reportedly include: Cultural Revolution-style command economy with rationing War against Taiwan as last-ditch effort to escape economic collapse

Many PLA officers allegedly view a Taiwan conflict as an opportunity to stage a coup against Xi

Pray for peace!