I don’t know who exactly is in the Cabal. I asked Grok about it and got a reasonable answer.

But whoever they are, I got the distinct impression during the Plandemic that they have almost unbelievably immense power to bend the entire world's elites to their will. The Cabal may be a subset of humans, or they might be aliens, or simply Satan manifesting as a systemic disturbance.

What are their wishes? What follows is my hypothesis.

They want to reduce the population of humans by poisoning them, maiming them, interfering with their fertility (all these have already been accomplished), and finally, by getting them to kill one another in an Apocalyptic Battle of Armageddon. They are engineering the whole End Times scenario, and the Evangelical Christians are falling for it. Next up is another attack on Iran, and a false flag to be blamed on Russia to bring America into war with Russia, while cutting off China’s oil supply from Russia and Venezuela.

The desired end state resembles Communist China, a surveillance state of techno-feudalism. Or the Great Reset, with a transhuman class of superior beings ruling over everyone else.

They control elites by bribery and blackmail, and probably through psychological mechanisms known generically as inversionism, Satanism, Luciferianism, or MK-Ultra mind control. There is almost no conceivable way to explain the behavior of the elites in Europe and the US today who are courting world war. Perhaps it is as simple as someone whispering in their ear, “If you don’t do what we say, we will kill your family before your eyes.”

Of course, there are more prosaic materialistic explanations for what’s happening: Europe is broke, and is choosing war with Russia to pay its debts; the US is in the throes of the last gasp of empire, led by clowns imagining a pan-American “Fortress of Solitude” that will defeat the insolently rising BRICs powers; a China intent of revenge for a century of humiliation, willing to sacrifice its own people to aims of the Communist Party and Xi Jingping.

Singaporean Sean Foo details the breakdown of international law governing the EU's seizure of Russian assets. The West has led the way in destroying the global financial system and international trade.

Tony covers the Wall Street Journal story on Chinese billionaires using American surrogates to mass-produce heirs who will automatically be American citizens. I would have suspected this to be a CIA-manufactured propaganda story (and they may be promoting its release), but the legal documents prove it is real. Chinese culture, I think it is fair to say, is highly materialistic. There were many reports of girl babies being left to die during the One Child policy years—literally of people walking past these babies left by the side of the road. China, for all its great achievements in lifting hundreds of people out of poverty, is still a slave society in many ways for most Chinese.

Pray for peace!