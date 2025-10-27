This video with Simon Dixon is long but very worthwhile. He analyzes world events from the perspective of an investment banker. Everything is a deal. There are two major players, sovereign nations, Russia and China (who will not condone external ownership of critical industries), and the pathetic Western nations run by the financial-industrial complex (FIC?), which he calls the “proof-of-weapons” cabal (POWC?). This is Blackrock, et al., i.e., Wall Street. But the POWC recognizes that the USD ain’t what it used to be (sanctions and kicking people out of SWIFT don’t work anymore).

Dixon, based on his study of money, believes there is little chance of World War III happening anytime soon. China will not invade Taiwan. Trump is working for the FIC and working out a new power-sharing structure in the Middle East. The Israel-Iran 12-Day War was entirely just theater, as will be any further iterations run purely for the benefit of the defense contractors.

The multipolar order is being negotiated.

In the West, it’s only about money. The FIC owns the politicians in the West—not a major revelation there, but Dixon provides fascinating details. The Western nations are not sovereign; they are part of the FIC's “portfolios.”

The greatest enemy of the Western FIC-controlled powers is their own people, hence the need for the CCP-style neo-feudalist social credit system surveillance state. Many have reached this conclusion.

It is time to throw the bums out.

Pray for peace!