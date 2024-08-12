THE BLOB WANTS WAR!
Ukraine to enter NATO; US munitions makers to produce in Ukraine, even though they say it's a stupid idea
A Satanic cabal intent on world war and genocide controls the US government IMHO.
From Kevin Walmsley—proof in the form of recently executed documents from the Biden administration that the Blob is planning for war. Ukraine will enter NATO. Western munitions manufacturers are being pressured to build factories in Ukraine, which they say is a stupid idea. So why is this being proposed? The Neocons controlling the Blob have not given up on their project to conquer Russia.
This is a must-watch.
6 min
The destruction of Western industries continues apace, with Germany taking the biggest hits, but compromised Western politicians are also duplicitously selling American chip-makers down the river, as has been covered previously. The result is that more manufacturing shifts to China. Policymakers are sabotaging the West’s premier industries in the name of creating a North American economic Fortress of Solitude—when, in fact, China's economy is becoming more fortress-like.
This is part of the great deception of the Great Reset.
15 min
Pray for peace!
Not about conquoring Russia...It's about undermining the U.S. giving China an open path towards the One/New World Police State.
Always, the Pagan Demon Worshiping Establishment Pukes distract and divert attention from the reality of their actual target; camouflaging their purpose. This is the height of diabolical when viewed in conjunction with the War against American Industry and all the literal physical threats created from the fires set by the Fraud/Cheats installed into the Oval Office and Senate Majority SETTING THE WORLD ON FIRE...As they did under the Obastard's first two Administrations.
At least Trump REFUSED to fully obey the Sewer Fecal Matter ORDERING the fires set...And, HE PUT THEM OUT. There's no mystery behind the reason the Techno-Feudal Nazi Establishment wish him dead.
Trump may not be perfect; but he is UNPREDICTABLE and sane in his view of Wars and American Development, Taxes and the survival of the Middle Class. America NEEDS unpredictability more than ever before as THAT is an advantage providing SAFETY.