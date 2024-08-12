A Satanic cabal intent on world war and genocide controls the US government IMHO.

From Kevin Walmsley—proof in the form of recently executed documents from the Biden administration that the Blob is planning for war. Ukraine will enter NATO. Western munitions manufacturers are being pressured to build factories in Ukraine, which they say is a stupid idea. So why is this being proposed? The Neocons controlling the Blob have not given up on their project to conquer Russia.

The destruction of Western industries continues apace, with Germany taking the biggest hits, but compromised Western politicians are also duplicitously selling American chip-makers down the river, as has been covered previously. The result is that more manufacturing shifts to China. Policymakers are sabotaging the West’s premier industries in the name of creating a North American economic Fortress of Solitude—when, in fact, China's economy is becoming more fortress-like.

This is part of the great deception of the Great Reset.

Pray for peace!