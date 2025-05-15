square peg in a round hole

Dr. Robert Malone has a Substack this morning on the big money behind mRNA drugs, which I will never allow into my body.

I asked several AIs whether there was evidence that the mRNA platform with its Lipid Nano-Particles (LNPs) is intrinsically dangerous and should not be used. Claude did an admirable job, considering that every previous attempt I’ve made on this issue has returned Big Pharma propaganda. The basic problem, as I understand it, is that the body will always reject the foreign protein produced by the mRNA as “not-self.”

To answer your question about evidence regarding mRNA vaccines and their lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems, I'll need to search for current scientific information, as this is a topic with ongoing research and discussion. Based on the research, I can provide you with an overview of the evidence regarding the potential dangers of mRNA vaccines with lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Documented Safety Concerns with mRNA-LNP Technology Inflammation and Immune System Effects Several research studies document that the LNP component of mRNA vaccines can trigger inflammatory responses: The ionizable lipids of the LNPs are synthetic and estimated to have a 20-30 day in vivo half-life, potentially leading to "an early high level of inflammation followed by a long-lasting low level of chronic inflammation" which can cause "non-responsiveness and anergy of the immune system". A peer-reviewed study in Frontiers in Immunology notes that "contrary to expectations, spike mRNA can also remain intact for months following mRNA vaccination, allowing long-term spike protein expression". Cathepsins released during LNP processing can "cause inflammation due to the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome" and "lead to cellular toxicity by promoting cell death and necroptosis". The inflammatory nature of mRNA-LNP vaccines is primarily linked to the ionizable lipid component of the LNPs, which "might further be accentuated by potential pro-inflammatory contaminants, such as dsRNA". Persistence and Distribution Issues Contrary to claims that mRNA vaccines break down quickly, "human lymph node biopsies taken at different time points post-exposure to the mRNA-LNP revealed detectable levels of vaccine mRNA and spike proteins up to eight weeks". Multiple studies have detected "circulating vaccine mRNA and spike protein in the plasma from a few weeks to several months post-vaccination". The mRNA-LNP platform has been shown to "diffuse throughout the body" and can "deliver mRNA into any cell type and enable its translation". Immune Tolerance and Autoimmunity Some research has revealed a correlation between "an increased number of prior mRNA vaccine doses and a higher risk of catching COVID-19" which suggests that these vaccines' effectiveness might decrease with repeated use. The mRNA-LNP platform can cause "out-of-sequence stimulation" where inflammatory cytokines are released before the mRNA is translated into protein and presented on dendritic cells, potentially leading to impaired immune responses. Studies have documented "N1-methylpseudouridine into mRNA resulted in +1 ribosomal frameshifting in vitro" which could potentially lead to production of unintended proteins. Adverse Events Reanalysis of Pfizer and Moderna clinical trial data "revealed excess risk of severe adverse events (SAEs) of special interest with both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines". Peer-reviewed case reports document "severe inflammatory/autoimmune events of bone marrow, liver, skin, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, endocrine, and nervous system" following mRNA vaccination. Analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data shows that "compared to all other non-COVID-19 vaccines combined, the incidence of adverse events is far higher for the mRNA-LNP-based COVID-19 vaccines per million doses administered". The CDC has reported that "fatal anaphylaxis has occurred at a rate of approximately five cases per million vaccine doses administered", and increasing studies suggest potential links to "myocarditis, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, IgA vasculitis, autoimmune disorders, and others." DNA Integration Concerns Research has shown that "the vaccine mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in an immortalized human hepatocyte cell line" and "exposure to the mRNA-LNP vaccine also correlated with an increase in overall LINE-1 retrotransposon expression levels and localization to the nucleus". Since mRNA can potentially enter the nucleus, there's an increased "potential to integrate into the genome" and the mRNA-LNP has been shown to "accumulate in both the testes and ovaries," potentially reaching reproductive stem cells. Manufacturing and Quality Control A recent study "reported levels of DNA contamination in both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent mRNA vaccines that exceeded the levels set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)". Different vaccine lots have been associated with "distinct levels of adverse events," suggesting potential manufacturing inconsistencies. Conclusion The evidence indicates multiple potential safety concerns with the mRNA-LNP platform, including inflammatory responses, persistence in the body far longer than initially claimed, potential systemic effects, possible immune suppression with repeated doses, adverse events, and manufacturing quality issues. Scientists have called for more rigorous investigation of these issues and development of safer formulations for future applications of this technology. It's important to note that researchers are working on improving LNP formulations to reduce inflammation and adverse effects, as demonstrated by recent studies developing "low-inflammatory lipid nanoparticle-based mRNA vaccine[s]" that provide comparable immunity with "reduced adverse reactions".

ChatGPT, being woke, returned Pharma propaganda. Here is the conclusion.

Current evidence suggests that while LNPs in mRNA vaccines can induce inflammatory responses, these are typically part of the intended immune activation. Serious adverse events are rare, and regulatory bodies have deemed the vaccines safe for public use. Ongoing research aims to further understand and mitigate any potential risks associated with mRNA vaccine platforms.

I didn’t bother with Gemini Flash 2.5.

Pray that RFK, Jr. succeeds in banning these poisons.