Klaus Schwab has been smeared by a carefully constructed negative public relations campaign, but I believe the plans that he and the WEF Cabal set in motion are still in effect. They planned to poison the world with mRNA spike proteins, causing massive death and loss of fertility to reduce the world’s population. The fact that they did this and intended to do it is beyond dispute at this point among those who retain a scintilla of critical thinking ability.

The plan was set in motion as a joint project of the CCP and the Western cabal. It is no coincidence that the depradations of the Democrats and Antifa in the early 2020s resembled the Cultural Revolution. It was designed to destroy Americans’ national identity. The collectivist spirit was to be instilled with the flawed science argument that you were an individualist imperialist pig if you didn’t take the vaccine “for the common good,” never mind that that was some of the worst science ever propagated to the American public.

Then, in 2022, the Cabal decided to double-cross the Chinese and eliminate them and the Russians at their moments of historic demographic weakness. I cover this in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

The mystery, for me, has always been: How can they keep this up, when it is clear that China has won the economic battle? Even more troubling, however, is the tariff policy, which is hurting the US economy much more than it is helping it.

We could have taken advantage of cheap Chinese steel and technology and had them build out a high-speed rail system for the US. Instead, Trump is putting ridiculous tariffs on steel and aluminum that are killing American manufacturers’ competitiveness in world markets.

The US is not going to reindustrialize overnight. That argument never made any sense. It will take decades. And we know that American consumers pay at least two-thirds of the tariff tax.

So why is Trump doing these crazy things?

To financially repress Americans and spread chaos in the world, to create the optimal stressed-out conditions to start World War III, which the Americans intend to win with some as-yet-unknown superweapon. Just listen to Alex Karp. “We can win a three-front war with Russia, Iran, and China!”

A genocidal bloodlust has been ignited in the Cabal, and they want to reduce the world population by a lot in their Armageddon.

Wars start when the economic good times stop. The Cabal is good at nothing better than menticide and fomenting the extinction of the life force in humans.

Russia will not fold. China will not fold. The Cabal will bomb Iran and cut off a significant portion of China’s oil supply with a maritime blockade.

Madness has gripped the elites in the West. The number of the US Congress switchboard is (202) 224-3121.

Pray for peace!