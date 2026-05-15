There is very little chance that the US AI stack will dominate in the Global South (BRICS+), and maybe not even here. When my Claude usage runs out, I switch to Ollama, launch Claude, and use one of my downloaded models. I have one Chinese Qwen 3.5 tuned for coding and one tuned for writing, and while slower than Anthropic’s Sonnet, they appear to be about as good.

Part of the Big Lie is that they need all this “compute” to lock down the US population with AI. Wrong! China has been doing it for years with existing technology. All the US needs is control of your money tied to a social credit system to lock us down in a Beast system.

And this only happens if we let it.

The Neocon paranoids running Trump don’t understand AI, but they understand money. Just like in the plandemic, all the money is flowing upward.

Pray for peace!