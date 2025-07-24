I will admit that I have been watching Xueqin Jiang’s YouTube channel, “Predictive History,” which offers his blisteringly cynical take on human history from its inception to the present. Born in China, he emigrated to Canada at six with his family, and went to Yale on a scholarship, where he was an English major (like this writer).

He is a depressive personality and shares his End Times fears with the class. He expects the current geopolitical situation to blow up into a world war centered on the Middle East. He predicts that the Russians' upcoming battle for Odessa, to complete their land bridge into Novorossiya (I believe that’s what they’re calling it), will draw NATO in. Ultimately, Israel and the US attack Iran and disrupt oil flows to East Asia, with catastrophic results. Jiang believes the Russians and Iranians are teasing NATO into sending ground troops, which will cause civil war in the NATO countries, where the people do not want this war.

Jiang teaches at a private school in China, which makes the situation even more interesting, as most of his students aspire to study in the West.

Pray for peace!