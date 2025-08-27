Renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War would require congressional approval, but it’s the thought that counts. They always tell you what they’re going to do.

Today, 50% tariffs go into effect on the entire nation of India—how to win friends and influence people!

Trump Restores “Department Of War” As “Dark Forest” Alien Invasion Terror Rises

A foreboding new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump is restoring the Department of War after it was renamed the Department of Defense in 1947, says this move joined world-renowned Oxford University futurologist Toby Ord gravely warning: “In a game of Russian roulette with a standard Colt revolver, the chances of instant death are one-in-six...Terrifyingly, that’s the same as the odds of humanity being wiped out within 75 years – everyone dead in a cataclysmic and total breakdown of civilization”.

Causing terror to rise within the global scientific community, this report notes, is 3I/ATLAS first discovered in our solar system on 1 July—ATLAS was designated “I” for its being an interstellar object originating outside of our solar system and “3” for its being only the third such object discovered in human history, with the other two being 1I/Oumuamua, discovered in 2017, and 2I/Borisov, discovered in 2019.

The world’s foremost scientific expert on these three interstellar objects, this report continues, is world-renowned Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who fired back against the lesser minds disputing his terrifying findings: “Many commentators who criticize alternative interpretations of 3I/ATLAS did not write a single scientific paper over the past decade...They claim to protect science, but who are they protecting it from?...Scientists like myself are in the trenches of doing science...Over the past three weeks, I wrote four scientific papers on 3I/ATLAS...By all measures, those who know the answers in advance of conclusive data are anti-science...Their loud voices on social media disrupt agnostic scientific discourse which must be based on rigorous analysis of data and not be amplified by the megaphone of social media”.

Along with Avi Loeb, this report details, world-renowned Harvard University head of its department of psychiatry Dr. John Mack was disparaged over his findings that alien abductions were real, that he documented in his bombshell research book “Abduction: Human Encounters With Aliens”—and when Dr. Mack arrived in London to present his alien abduction findings on 27 September 2004, he was brutally murdered by a supposed drunk driver who received a slap on the wrist 6 month prison sentence.

Walking down the same path of death as his Harvard University colleague Dr. Mack to expose alien secrets long kept hidden, this report notes, Avi Loeb released his scientific document “Does 3I/ATLAS Generate Its Own Light?”, wherein he revealed: “I first calculated that a primordial black hole with a Hawking temperature of 1,000 degrees Kelvin would produce only 20 nanowatts of power, clearly insufficient to power 3I/ATLAS...A natural nuclear source could be a rare fragment from the core of a nearby supernova that is rich in radioactive material...This possibility is highly unlikely, given the scarce reservoir of radioactive elements in interstellar space...Alternatively, 3I/ATLAS could be a spacecraft powered by nuclear energy”.

Quickly following the release his research paper “Is 3I/ATLAS Made Of Antimatter?”, this report continues, Avi Loeb published his scientific document “Is The Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Alien Technology?”, wherein he and his colleagues warned: “At this early stage of its passage through our Solar System, 3I/ATLAS, the recently discovered interstellar interloper, has displayed various anomalous characteristics, determined from photometric and astrometric observations...As largely a pedagogical exercise, in this paper we present additional analysis into the astrodynamics of 3I/ATLAS, and hypothesize that this object could be technological, and possibly hostile as would be expected from the 'Dark Forest' resolution to the 'Fermi Paradox'...We show that 3I/ATLAS approaches surprisingly close to Venus, Mars and Jupiter, with a probability of ≲\%...Furthermore the low retrograde tilt of 3I/ATLAS's orbital plane to the ecliptic offers various benefits to an Extra-terrestrial Intelligence (ETI), since it allows the object access to our planet with relative impunity...The eclipse by the Sun from Earth of 3I/ATLAS at perihelion, would allow it to conduct a clandestine reverse Solar Oberth Manoeuvre, an optimal high-thrust strategy for interstellar spacecraft to brake and stay bound to the Sun...An optimal intercept of Earth would entail an arrival in late November/early December of 2025, and also, a non-gravitational acceleration of au day, normalized at 1 au from the Sun, would indicate an intent to intercept the planet Jupiter, not far off its path, and a strategy to rendezvous with it after perihelion”.

The “Dark Forest Hypothesis” warned about by Avi Loeb, this report concludes, is the conjecture that many alien civilizations exist throughout the universe, but they are both silent and hostile, maintaining their undetectability for fear of being destroyed by another hostile and undetected civilization—it is one of many possible explanations of the Fermi Paradox, which contrasts the lack of contact with alien life with the potential for such contact—and is an hypothesis which derives its name from the 2008 novel The Dark Forest, that revolves around humanity's attempts to construct a defense against an impending invasion fleet from an alien planet, although the concept predates the novel.

