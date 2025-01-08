I queried ChatGPT-4o about Dr. Peter McCullough and was told, “Dr. McCullough is a purveyor of misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccines,” so I thought I would see how bad they would bad-mouth me.

When deciding what is truth and what is falsehood, trust your heart.

please analyze elliottmiddleton.substack.com and report on its contents Elliott Middleton's Substack, titled "The Freeport Society," offers a collection of articles that delve into various socio-economic and political topics. Key Themes and Articles: Economic Predictions: Five Predictions for the Coming Decade of Decline Middleton forecasts significant economic challenges for the United States, including a potential increase in national debt by an additional $20 trillion over the coming decade. He suggests that such an escalation may necessitate the Federal Reserve to create new money, potentially exacerbating inflationary trends.

Monetary Policy Analysis: A Partial Equilibrium Analysis of Current US Monetary Policy with a Prediction This piece examines the implications of expansive monetary policies on credit markets, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's strategies to manage short-term interest rates could influence borrowing costs, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs.

Geopolitical Concerns: The Surge of Undocumented Migration and the Cloward and Piven Strategy Middleton discusses the potential for increased geopolitical disruptions, suggesting that adversarial nations may become more assertive, potentially leading to increased geopolitical disruptions.

Social Security Challenges: Social Security's Looming Crisis This article highlights concerns regarding the sustainability of Social Security, noting that without reform, the program's trust funds may deplete by 2033, leading to potential benefit reductions.

Analytical Approach: Middleton employs a data-driven methodology, incorporating economic indicators, historical trends, and policy analyses to support his perspectives. His writings often challenge conventional narratives, encouraging readers to critically assess prevailing socio-economic and political paradigms. Conclusion: "The Freeport Society" serves as a platform for Elliott Middleton to present his analyses on pressing issues facing contemporary society. His articles offer insights into potential future challenges, urging readers to consider the implications of current policies and global dynamics. For a comprehensive understanding of his viewpoints, readers are encouraged to explore his articles directly on his Substack page: elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Let the Truth shine through! Pray for peace!