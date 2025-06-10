I hypothesize that the Great Reset originated as a collaborative effort between the philosophical Communists of the WEF, who admired the Chinese system, and the CCP, to impose the CCP’s techno-feudalism on the West and reduce the West’s population slightly in the process, thereby evening out the demographic odds with China.

However, in 2021-2022, the Neocons in the West decided that they didn’t want to give up unipolar dominance in a shared power arrangement and chose to double-cross China and the CCP. The Ukraine war was the tip of the spear to weaken Russia. The remainder of the plan, once Europe and the US have taken down Russia, is to cut off China’s oil supply through a maritime blockade. We should see Trump’s true colors shortly, whether he can bring the Ukraine conflict to a close, or throws in with the Europeans.

These plans are confirmed by Neocon Peter Zeihan and disillusioned Marine Brian Berletic in their work. A Middle East crisis can be generated by attacking Iran when they don’t accept the most recent unacceptable proposal from the US.

Thus, I disagree with David Hughes that the Great Reset pits wealthy elites against the masses in a binary struggle. The conflict between the West and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is real. Happily, there appears to be a movement toward reform in the CCP.

The Agenda is a little dated, but it is worth watching to strengthen one’s resolve to stay on the right side to the end.

Pray for peace!