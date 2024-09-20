Tether and potentially other stablecoins are disintermediating the US banking system. There is no longer any power associated with being “the reserve currency.” Someone should tell the Presidential candidates and the Treasury, which is asking for the power to “regulate international crypto firms using the US dollar.” As Kevin Walmsley points out, good luck with that. The US financial system is being left in the dust.

These are both must-watch if you’re interested in economics and geopolitics.

The CCP has a new program called “Delete America,” which requires everyone to stop using American software. China is developing its own GPS and is moving toward self-sufficiency in fighter jets and everything else.

Pray for peace! Vote Trump/Kennedy!