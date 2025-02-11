Singaporean Sean Foo analyzes the potential impact of Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs on different nations and American consumers. When does a “one-time bump” to prices not get into a wage-price spiral, Mr. Secretary?

My hypothesis is that the Western Plutocrats—Neocons—plan to cause an energy crisis to disrupt oil flows to China and starve its population while NATO invades Russia to seize its assets. The Deep State has had plans to do this on the shelf for decades targeting the current period when both Russia and China are at historical moments of demographic weakness. See my pinned post for details. I’m not sure Trump isn’t still following the plan.

The USD seems poised to continue its rally since 2018 (the chart is monthly). This will primarily affect developing countries with USD debt, giving them even more incentives to do business in yuan.

If Trump’s tariffs are maintained, they will cause a worldwide recession, manifesting as stagflation in American consumer goods and increasing unemployment. Sean points out that China will be relatively unscathed, with the brunt falling on our G7 allies.

Al Jazeera on the Trump plan for the Gaza resort development.

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that his proposal for mass displacement in Gaza does not include a right of return for Palestinians in the enclave. In an interview with Fox News, partially aired on Monday, Trump also reiterated his push to “own” Gaza. Asked whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to their territory under his plan, Trump said, “No, they wouldn’t.” The US president’s plan to empty Gaza of its population has been forcefully rejected across the Middle East – including by Egypt and Jordan, the main countries that Trump says he wants to host displaced Palestinians. Rights groups have also condemned the push, saying that it would amount to ethnic cleansing. Trump’s assertion that he is seeking the permanent displacement of people in Gaza appears to contradict recent comments by his aides who said that the enclave’s residents would be able to return after the area is rebuilt. Last week, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said people in Gaza would be “temporarily relocated”. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza would be in the “interim”, and residents would be able to “move back in” after reconstruction.

This is from “Israeli News Live,” hosted by Stephen Benun, a Messianic Jew (i.e., Christian). Benun alludes to the popular “geophysical event” trope, the pole shift and potential wipe-out of much of the Earth’s surface, a topic I do not have an opinion on. He presents testimony that October 7 was an inside job, as many believe 9-11 to have been.

Pray for peace!