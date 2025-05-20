Another illuminating post from “Inside China Business.”

Even beyond purchasing power parity adjustments, China’s economy is bigger than the US’s when you take out the unproductive “services” (e.g., lawyers, accountants, lobbyists) and “imputations” (e.g., the vast amount of money you make living in your own house) from the US GDP.

The warmongering Neocons think they must destroy China to maintain US unipolar hegemony. They will lead us into a world war unless the US government is overturned. (And believe me, the Democrats are just as controlled by the Cabal and MIC as the Republicans.)

We will soon see Trump’s true colors if he decides there is no deal with Iran and its oil imports must be cut off to everyone, and he pulls the US into the coke-addled European leaders’ planned war on Russia. Zelensky has already said he won’t agree to ceding any land to Russia.

Pray for peace!