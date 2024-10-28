T - 9: Will there be martial law before the election?
tensions in the Middle East will continue; the US is "not sustainable" and will break up--this will be the last Presidential election; what will the Deep State's next move be?
What Martin Armstrong doesn’t say—averring that the Neocons are just crazy—is that WWIII has already begun. The Neocons are executing decades-old plans to collapse Russia and China so that the Western Plutocrats can maintain unipolar dominance. Read an article or watch it on www.usawatchdog.com.
Pray for peace!