The always well-informed Martin Armstrong comments on the events in the Middle East and predicts more “nations” will fall. He reviews the history of the post-Ottoman Empire division of the tribes into dictator-led “nations” and expounds on the fall of republics as a form of government worldwide. He explains how swapping the government’s debt into private equity and debt would solve the government’s budget problem. After that, the government would print money without bothering to issue debt.

An energy crisis stemming from the Middle East is a key component of the Cabal’s plan to bring down China. Watch for aggressive efforts to crimp China’s oil supply. Get ready for stagflation in the US, especially if Trump proceeds with his foolish plan to replace the income tax with tariffs.

Pray for peace!