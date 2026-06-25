SVAR model forecast update
on the May data, now all released
Finally, all the MAY data is out, so I am rerunning the Structural Autoregression. Note that this morning’s data releases are not reflected in this forecast, but will be reflected in a run sometime in July.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jun 2026 → May 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: Jun 2026 to May 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 3.38% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 11.63% annually
SP500 Real Return: 8.24% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 4.47% annually
OIL Return: 15.06% annually
DXY Return: 1.44% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 4.70% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.60%
12-Month: 3.76%
Change: +0.16pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.03pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.22pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -4.46% to 11.98%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.48%
12-Month: 4.69%
Change: +0.21pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.66pp
RMSE: ±9.08pp
Likely Range: -4.39% to 13.78%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.88pp
Forecast Spread: 0.93pp
Change: +0.05pp (steepening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,971.7B
12-Month: $24,052.1B
Annual Growth Rate: +4.70%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3016B
MAPE: ±4.28%
Likely Range: $20,033B to $28,071B
Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (4.70%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 333.98
12-Month: 345.28
Inflation Rate: 3.38% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±18.00 points
MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 324.51 to 366.04
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.38%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.80%
12-Month: 80.83%
Change: +0.03pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±1.03pp
MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 77.71% to 83.96%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.03pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.83% indicates robust prime-age employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 7,580.06
12-Month: 8,461.29
Nominal Return: +11.63% annually
Real Return: +8.24% annually (after 3.38% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4485 points
MAPE: ±27.49%
Likely Range: 2,374 to 14,549
Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.
Equity Risk Premium: +6.93% (Expected stock return 11.63% vs 10-year yield 4.69%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 98.91
12-Month: 100.33
Return: +1.44% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.57 points
MAPE: ±1.63%
Likely Range: 93.38 to 107.28
Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,560.50
12-Month: $4,764.35
Return: +4.47% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1455
MAPE: ±17.22%
Likely Range: $2,040 to $7,489
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +4.47%
Inflation: +3.38%
Real gold return: +1.09% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $87.36
12-Month: $100.52
Return: +15.06% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$66.14
MAPE: ±27.57%
Likely Range: $12.24 to $188.80
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +15.06%
Inflation: +3.38%
Real oil return: +11.68% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.
10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)
Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):
Current: -1.09% of PI
12-Month: -0.86% of PI
Change: +0.23pp of PI
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±3.20% of PI
Likely Range: -4.91% to 3.20% of PI
Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.27% of personal income.
Monthly balance forecast improving: -1.09% → -0.86% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 8.24% real return forecast
Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.09pp
Oil: Rising sharply (+15.06%), potential inflation risk
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.69% vs 3.38% inflation)
Pray for peace!