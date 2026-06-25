Finally, all the MAY data is out, so I am rerunning the Structural Autoregression. Note that this morning’s data releases are not reflected in this forecast, but will be reflected in a run sometime in July.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Jun 2026 → May 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: Jun 2026 to May 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 3.38% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 11.63% annually

SP500 Real Return: 8.24% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 4.47% annually

OIL Return: 15.06% annually

DXY Return: 1.44% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 4.70% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.60%

12-Month: 3.76%

Change: +0.16pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.03pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.22pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -4.46% to 11.98%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.48%

12-Month: 4.69%

Change: +0.21pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.66pp

RMSE: ±9.08pp

Likely Range: -4.39% to 13.78%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.88pp

Forecast Spread: 0.93pp

Change: +0.05pp (steepening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,971.7B

12-Month: $24,052.1B

Annual Growth Rate: +4.70%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3016B

MAPE: ±4.28%

Likely Range: $20,033B to $28,071B

Interpretation: 📊 Moderate money growth (4.70%) - broadly in line with nominal GDP growth. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 333.98

12-Month: 345.28

Inflation Rate: 3.38% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±18.00 points

MAPE: ±1.82% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 324.51 to 366.04

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (3.38%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.80%

12-Month: 80.83%

Change: +0.03pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±1.03pp

MAPE: ±0.39% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 77.71% to 83.96%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.03pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 80.83% indicates robust prime-age employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 7,580.06

12-Month: 8,461.29

Nominal Return: +11.63% annually

Real Return: +8.24% annually (after 3.38% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4485 points

MAPE: ±27.49%

Likely Range: 2,374 to 14,549

Interpretation: 🚀 Exceptional real returns - significantly outpacing inflation.

Equity Risk Premium: +6.93% (Expected stock return 11.63% vs 10-year yield 4.69%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 98.91

12-Month: 100.33

Return: +1.44% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.57 points

MAPE: ±1.63%

Likely Range: 93.38 to 107.28

Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,560.50

12-Month: $4,764.35

Return: +4.47% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1455

MAPE: ±17.22%

Likely Range: $2,040 to $7,489

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +4.47%

Inflation: +3.38%

Real gold return: +1.09% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $87.36

12-Month: $100.52

Return: +15.06% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$66.14

MAPE: ±27.57%

Likely Range: $12.24 to $188.80

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +15.06%

Inflation: +3.38%

Real oil return: +11.68% ⚠️ Rising energy costs - potential inflationary pressure.

10. DEFICIT_norm (Federal Deficit as % of Personal Income)

Forecast (single-month, NSA — seasonal):

Current: -1.09% of PI

12-Month: -0.86% of PI

Change: +0.23pp of PI

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±3.20% of PI

Likely Range: -4.91% to 3.20% of PI

Interpretation: 📉 Running a deficit — trailing-12-month balance -6.27% of personal income.

Monthly balance forecast improving: -1.09% → -0.86% of PI (single NSA month — seasonal, not the fiscal stance). Note: single-month NSA values are seasonal (April ≈ surplus); the trailing-12-month total reflects the true stance. Negative = deficit, positive = surplus.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 8.24% real return forecast

Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.09pp

Oil: Rising sharply (+15.06%), potential inflation risk

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.69% vs 3.38% inflation)

Pray for peace!