This channel is BRICS-sympathetic, but this summary of what happened in at the Munich Security Conference is accurate. Europe has been in the thrall of the WEF Cabal, which has controlled the US MIC for decades and whose goal was and is the destruction of Russia and China. The President must be aware that the Cabal has its tentacles deeply entwined in the US Deep State and be on his guard to root them out before they start the Middle East oil crisis that they want to cut off China’s oil supply. Or they can wait for Bibi to do it.

Pray for peace!