Note in the chart how the deluded consumers who get their news from the Mainstream News believe the economy is doing well!

Source: University of Michigan, Sources of Economic News and Information for Consumers http://www.sca.isr.umich.edu/files/newssources2024.pdf

Meanwhile, first-quarter data shows consumer credit card charge-offs barreling above the usually recession-indicating 4.0 percent level.

If the BLS continues to hold the unemployment rate — due to be released next Friday — below 4 percent, the joke will be on those following the mainstream media and believing them.

Any reported unemployment rate of 4.2 or 4.3 percent will trigger the collapse of confidence. The adaptation level is currently at 4.41 percent.

I honestly don’t know what will happen if they continue to publish fake unemployment reports as the real unemployment rate skyrockets. It might delay people figuring out what’s happening, but I suspect not for long. The administration is aware of my research (best explained here).

Nick has more to say about this.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day! Do not lose hope! God wins!