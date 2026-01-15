According to Google Gemini, the gold standard for minimalist inflation models is Stock & Watson (2001). So I decided to build one. The model uses three variables: the CPI, the unemployment rate (I used the 25-54 employment-to-population ratio, which isn’t quite as corrupted as the unemployment rate), and the effective Fed funds rate. Claude Code estimated a monthly Structural VAR. I find the forecasts believable.

======================================================================== EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: STOCK-WATSON SVAR MODEL ======================================================================== ------------------------------------------------------------------------ FORECAST SUMMARY (12-Month Ahead) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Forecast Period: 2026-01-01 to 2026-12-01 Duration: 12 months (1.00 years) FORECASTED CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate): CPI (CPIAUCSL): 1.50% per year (from 326.03 to 330.93) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ FORECASTED VARIABLE SUMMARIES ------------------------------------------------------------------------ FEDFUNDS: Current Value: 3.7200 Forecast End: 3.8552 Forecast Mean: 3.7456 Forecast Min: 3.6636 Forecast Max: 3.8552 12-Mo Change: 0.1352 (3.64%) CPIAUCSL: Current Value: 326.0300 Forecast End: 330.9314 Forecast Mean: 328.9624 Forecast Min: 326.7492 Forecast Max: 330.9314 12-Mo Change: 1.50% (annualized) EPOP: Current Value: 80.7000 Forecast End: 81.0218 Forecast Mean: 80.8966 Forecast Min: 80.7756 Forecast Max: 81.0218 12-Mo Change: 0.3218 (0.40%)

Pray for peace!