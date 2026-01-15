Surprise: low inflation in the coming year, no rate cuts
using a minimalist vector autoregression model
According to Google Gemini, the gold standard for minimalist inflation models is Stock & Watson (2001). So I decided to build one. The model uses three variables: the CPI, the unemployment rate (I used the 25-54 employment-to-population ratio, which isn’t quite as corrupted as the unemployment rate), and the effective Fed funds rate. Claude Code estimated a monthly Structural VAR. I find the forecasts believable.
========================================================================
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: STOCK-WATSON SVAR MODEL
========================================================================
------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORECAST SUMMARY (12-Month Ahead)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Forecast Period: 2026-01-01 to 2026-12-01
Duration: 12 months (1.00 years)
FORECASTED CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate):
CPI (CPIAUCSL): 1.50% per year (from 326.03 to 330.93)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORECASTED VARIABLE SUMMARIES
------------------------------------------------------------------------
FEDFUNDS:
Current Value: 3.7200
Forecast End: 3.8552
Forecast Mean: 3.7456
Forecast Min: 3.6636
Forecast Max: 3.8552
12-Mo Change: 0.1352 (3.64%)
CPIAUCSL:
Current Value: 326.0300
Forecast End: 330.9314
Forecast Mean: 328.9624
Forecast Min: 326.7492
Forecast Max: 330.9314
12-Mo Change: 1.50% (annualized)
EPOP:
Current Value: 80.7000
Forecast End: 81.0218
Forecast Mean: 80.8966
Forecast Min: 80.7756
Forecast Max: 81.0218
12-Mo Change: 0.3218 (0.40%)
Pray for peace!