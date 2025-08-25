End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
40m

Yep, that's what hyperinflation does... Eventually, everyone will be a hundred-trillionaire, like our good buddies in Zimbabwe! Just think of what each of us could do with such a fortune! Ain't life grand?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Elliott Middleton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture