The CPI number is out, and the Fed has continued to publish updated interest rates and other monetary data.

I have assumed a 4.4% unemployment rate to be conservative. The model will be updated for paying subscribers when the September unemployment rate is released. The October update will be on November 7.

The model predicts the growth of the S&P 500 over the next three months, and trades monthly in the direction of that prediction, either long/short or long/cash. Over walk-forward backtesting from 2000 to 2025, the model's directional accuracy exceeds 70%.

The model's development details are given in this post. This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk. See disclaimer below.

The S&P 500 values in the table below are monthly averages. The forecast issued at the end of September was for October, which is not over.

