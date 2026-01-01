November closed at 6849.09, December at 6845.5, for a loss of 5bp. The model missed directionally (by a hair), and the return forecast was off by -2.3%. It was a topsy-turvy month. The last two months have come in well below forecast. Trading from one monthly close to the next can involve many detours, as the chart shows. The target return was around 7000, so the dip in mid-month would have been considered a buying opportunity.

STRATEGY CAGR (25.8 years) Long/Cash 15.01% Long/Short 23.62%

