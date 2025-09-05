Stock market update
for paid subscribers; financial research, not investment advice
For paying subscribers, I provide updates on my monthly 6-month-ahead stock market forecasts. Using machine learning on data going back over 50 years, the model accurately signals when the stock market is likely to decline significantly over the following six months. The average price returns from the S&P 500 for signal vs. non-signal periods are shown above. This is financial market research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.