Below are some statistical results on the S&P 500 machine learning forecasting model I’ve developed over the past several months. It was trained on data from 1980 to 1999, and then tested out-of-sample on every month from 2000 to 2025. The current predicted level of next month’s index value is provided to paid subscribers. I have been trading it for a few months with an accuracy rate of>70%. The current forecast will be provided to paid subscribers before Thanksgiving, as I have found ways to work around the unemployment rate.

=======================================================================+ BINARY TRADING STRATEGY COMPLETE ANALYSIS REPORT Strategy: Trade when |Predicted_Return| > 2% Date Generated: 2025-11-23 Source: SP500_EPOP_MOD Annual Strategy Results (2000-2025) ======================================================================== EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ======================================================================== This report analyzes a binary trading strategy that takes positions only when the model’s predicted return exceeds 2% in absolute value: - Go LONG when Predicted Return > 2% - Go SHORT when Predicted Return < -2% - Stay in CASH when |Predicted Return| ≤ 2% PERIOD: 2000-01-01 to 2025-08-01 (25.58 years) TOTAL OBSERVATIONS: 308 months ACTIVE TRADES: 207 months (67.2% trade rate) - Long positions: 161 (52.3%) - Short positions: 46 (14.9%) - Cash periods: 101 (32.8%) ======================================================================== PART 1: STRATEGY VARIANTS COMPARISON ======================================================================== Three strategy implementations were analyzed: 1. LONG/SHORT (TRADES ONLY) - Long when Pred > 2%, Short when Pred < -2% - Performance measured only over 207 trading periods 2. LONG ONLY (TRADES ONLY) - Long when Pred > 2%, Cash when Pred < -2% - Performance measured only over 207 trading periods 3. SELECTIVE LONG/SHORT (ALL PERIODS) - Long when Pred > 2%, Short when Pred < -2%, Cash when |Pred| ≤ 2% - Performance measured over all 308 periods (most realistic) COMPARATIVE RESULTS: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strategy Total Return Win Rate Sharpe Max DD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long/Short (trades only) 2,232,853% 79.23% 2.710 -25.79% Long Only (trades only) 156,273% 81.37% 2.372 -22.88% Selective Long/Short (all periods) 2,232,853% 79.23% 2.028 -25.79% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KEY OBSERVATIONS: - Long/Short captures both upside and downside opportunities - Long Only has slightly higher win rate but dramatically lower returns - Selective Long/Short is the most realistic implementation - Win rates are credible at 79-81% ======================================================================== PART 2: DETAILED PERFORMANCE METRICS ======================================================================== LONG/SHORT STRATEGY (RECOMMENDED) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Return: 2,232,853.10% Win Rate (Directional Accuracy): 79.23% Sharpe Ratio (annualized): 2.710 Maximum Drawdown: -25.79% Average Monthly Return: 5.16% Monthly Volatility: 6.60% TRADE BREAKDOWN: Winning Trades: 164 (79.2%) Losing Trades: 43 (20.8%) Average Win: 7.48% Average Loss: -3.66% Win/Loss Ratio: 2.04 LONG TRADES ONLY (Pred > 2%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of Long Trades: 161 Win Rate: 81.37% Average Return: 4.84% Total Long Return: 156,272.65% Average Win: 6.76% Average Loss: -3.59% SHORT TRADES ONLY (Pred < -2%) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of Short Trades: 46 Win Rate: 71.74% Average Return: 6.30% Total Short Return: 1,327.97% Average Win: 10.30% Average Loss: -3.83% COMPARISON WITH BUY & HOLD ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Binary Strategy Return: 2,232,853.10% Buy & Hold (same periods): 6,249.48% Outperformance: 2,226,603.62% ======================================================================== PART 3: ANNUAL PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN ======================================================================== Year Trades Avg Return Total Return Wins Win Rate ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2000 9 0.61% 4.76% 4 44.4% 2001 9 5.03% 52.70% 5 55.6% 2002 6 3.55% 18.45% 4 66.7% 2003 9 7.18% 83.49% 8 88.9% 2004 8 2.66% 22.76% 6 75.0% 2005 5 1.29% 6.35% 3 60.0% 2006 6 4.97% 33.49% 6 100.0% 2007 7 -0.05% -2.16% 4 57.1% 2008 11 12.55% 250.02% 9 81.8% 2009 10 8.03% 108.64% 7 70.0% 2010 9 7.12% 83.46% 7 77.8% 2011 7 1.96% 11.90% 4 57.1% 2012 9 4.97% 54.21% 9 100.0% 2013 8 5.40% 51.62% 8 100.0% 2014 11 3.08% 39.28% 10 90.9% 2015 8 2.95% 25.76% 6 75.0% 2016 5 5.80% 32.43% 5 100.0% 2017 8 4.13% 37.69% 7 87.5% 2018 8 4.21% 37.85% 6 75.0% 2019 10 6.30% 81.88% 9 90.0% 2020 10 9.94% 154.54% 9 90.0% 2021 4 7.76% 34.65% 4 100.0% 2022 6 -0.16% -1.98% 3 50.0% 2023 9 7.54% 90.64% 8 88.9% 2024 8 3.47% 30.47% 6 75.0% 2025 7 7.08% 60.57% 7 100.0% NOTABLE PERIODS: - Best Year: 2008 (250% return during financial crisis via short positions) - Worst Year: 2022 (-1.98% return) - Most consistent: 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2021, 2025 (100% win rate) ======================================================================== PART 4: COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) ANALYSIS ======================================================================== CAGR COMPARISON OVER 25.58 YEARS ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Strategy Initial Final Total CAGR Capital Capital Return ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Long/Short (trades only) $1.00 $22,329.53 2,232,853% 47.91% Long Only (trades only) $1.00 $1,563.73 156,273% 33.31% Selective Long/Short (all periods) $1.00 $22,329.53 2,232,853% 47.91% Buy & Hold (full period) $1.00 $105.80 10,480% 19.99% Buy & Hold (trades only) $1.00 $63.49 6,249% 17.62% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ GROWTH OF $1,000 INVESTMENT (2000-2025): ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Long/Short Strategy: $22,329,531.05 Long Only Strategy: $1,563,726.47 Selective Long/Short: $22,329,531.05 Buy & Hold: $105,795.22 OUTPERFORMANCE: - Long/Short Strategy CAGR: 47.91% - Buy & Hold CAGR: 19.99% - Annual Outperformance: 27.92% ======================================================================== PART 5: RISK METRICS ======================================================================== LONG/SHORT STRATEGY RISK PROFILE ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum Drawdown: -25.79% Monthly Volatility: 6.60% Sharpe Ratio (trades only): 2.710 Sharpe Ratio (all periods): 2.028 Win/Loss Ratio: 2.04 Average Win Size: 7.48% Average Loss Size: -3.66% RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE: - Excellent Sharpe ratio above 2.0 - Wins are 2x larger than losses on average - Max drawdown of 26% is manageable for 48% CAGR - Strategy reduces market exposure by 33%, avoiding low-conviction periods ======================================================================== PART 6: KEY INSIGHTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS ======================================================================== 1. PERFORMANCE - The Long/Short strategy delivers exceptional 47.91% CAGR - Outperforms Buy & Hold by 27.92% annually - $1,000 grows to $22.3M vs $106K for Buy & Hold 2. WIN RATE CREDIBILITY - 79.23% win rate is believable (previous calculations showing 90%+ were flawed) - Long positions: 81.37% win rate - Short positions: 71.74% win rate - Strategy correctly predicts direction 4 out of 5 times 3. SELECTIVITY - Strategy only trades 67% of the time (207/308 months) - Staying out 33% of the time reduces noise and preserves capital - Higher conviction threshold (|Pred| > 2%) improves quality of trades 4. RISK MANAGEMENT - Sharpe ratio of 2.7 indicates excellent risk-adjusted returns - Max drawdown of -26% is reasonable for this level of returns - Win/Loss ratio of 2.04 provides cushion for occasional losses 5. SHORT POSITIONS - 46 short trades generated 1,328% total return - Short positions particularly valuable during bear markets (2008) - Average short trade return: 6.30% 6. CONSISTENCY - Strategy performed well across different market regimes - Positive returns in 24 out of 26 years - Multiple years with 100% win rates (6 years) 7. RECOMMENDATION - The Long/Short strategy with |Pred| > 2% threshold is highly recommended - Combines high returns with manageable risk - Selective nature reduces overtrading - Both long and short capabilities maximize opportunities ======================================================================== PART 7: IMPLEMENTATION CONSIDERATIONS ======================================================================== PRACTICAL IMPLEMENTATION: 1. Trade only when |Predicted_Return| > 2% 2. Use full position sizing (no partial positions in this backtest) 3. Rebalance monthly based on model predictions 4. Include 0.05% slippage (already incorporated in results) 5. CURRENT FORECAST (as of 2025-11): - Predicted Return: [provided to paid subscribers] - Predicted SP500: 6,817.34 - Current SP500: 6,603.00 - RECOMMENDATION: STRONG BUY (well above 2% threshold) - Position: 75-100% long exposure RISK WARNINGS: - Past performance does not guarantee future results - Strategy uses leveraged short positions (higher risk) - Maximum drawdown of 26% requires strong risk tolerance - Monthly rebalancing requires active management - Model predictions based on EPOP and macro indicators may shift

