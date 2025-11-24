Stock market update
financial research, not investment advice
Below are some statistical results on the S&P 500 machine learning forecasting model I’ve developed over the past several months. It was trained on data from 1980 to 1999, and then tested out-of-sample on every month from 2000 to 2025. The current predicted level of next month’s index value is provided to paid subscribers. I have been trading it for a few months with an accuracy rate of>70%. The current forecast will be provided to paid subscribers before Thanksgiving, as I have found ways to work around the unemployment rate.
Note the standard disclaimer at the end.
=======================================================================+
BINARY TRADING STRATEGY COMPLETE ANALYSIS REPORT
Strategy: Trade when |Predicted_Return| > 2%
Date Generated: 2025-11-23
Source: SP500_EPOP_MOD Annual Strategy Results (2000-2025)
========================================================================
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
========================================================================
This report analyzes a binary trading strategy that takes positions only when
the model’s predicted return exceeds 2% in absolute value:
- Go LONG when Predicted Return > 2%
- Go SHORT when Predicted Return < -2%
- Stay in CASH when |Predicted Return| ≤ 2%
PERIOD: 2000-01-01 to 2025-08-01 (25.58 years)
TOTAL OBSERVATIONS: 308 months
ACTIVE TRADES: 207 months (67.2% trade rate)
- Long positions: 161 (52.3%)
- Short positions: 46 (14.9%)
- Cash periods: 101 (32.8%)
========================================================================
PART 1: STRATEGY VARIANTS COMPARISON
========================================================================
Three strategy implementations were analyzed:
1. LONG/SHORT (TRADES ONLY)
- Long when Pred > 2%, Short when Pred < -2%
- Performance measured only over 207 trading periods
2. LONG ONLY (TRADES ONLY)
- Long when Pred > 2%, Cash when Pred < -2%
- Performance measured only over 207 trading periods
3. SELECTIVE LONG/SHORT (ALL PERIODS)
- Long when Pred > 2%, Short when Pred < -2%, Cash when |Pred| ≤ 2%
- Performance measured over all 308 periods (most realistic)
COMPARATIVE RESULTS:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Total Return Win Rate Sharpe Max DD
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Long/Short (trades only) 2,232,853% 79.23% 2.710 -25.79%
Long Only (trades only) 156,273% 81.37% 2.372 -22.88%
Selective Long/Short (all periods) 2,232,853% 79.23% 2.028 -25.79%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KEY OBSERVATIONS:
- Long/Short captures both upside and downside opportunities
- Long Only has slightly higher win rate but dramatically lower returns
- Selective Long/Short is the most realistic implementation
- Win rates are credible at 79-81%
========================================================================
PART 2: DETAILED PERFORMANCE METRICS
========================================================================
LONG/SHORT STRATEGY (RECOMMENDED)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total Return: 2,232,853.10%
Win Rate (Directional Accuracy): 79.23%
Sharpe Ratio (annualized): 2.710
Maximum Drawdown: -25.79%
Average Monthly Return: 5.16%
Monthly Volatility: 6.60%
TRADE BREAKDOWN:
Winning Trades: 164 (79.2%)
Losing Trades: 43 (20.8%)
Average Win: 7.48%
Average Loss: -3.66%
Win/Loss Ratio: 2.04
LONG TRADES ONLY (Pred > 2%)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of Long Trades: 161
Win Rate: 81.37%
Average Return: 4.84%
Total Long Return: 156,272.65%
Average Win: 6.76%
Average Loss: -3.59%
SHORT TRADES ONLY (Pred < -2%)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of Short Trades: 46
Win Rate: 71.74%
Average Return: 6.30%
Total Short Return: 1,327.97%
Average Win: 10.30%
Average Loss: -3.83%
COMPARISON WITH BUY & HOLD
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Binary Strategy Return: 2,232,853.10%
Buy & Hold (same periods): 6,249.48%
Outperformance: 2,226,603.62%
========================================================================
PART 3: ANNUAL PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN
========================================================================
Year Trades Avg Return Total Return Wins Win Rate
----------------------------------------------------------------
2000 9 0.61% 4.76% 4 44.4%
2001 9 5.03% 52.70% 5 55.6%
2002 6 3.55% 18.45% 4 66.7%
2003 9 7.18% 83.49% 8 88.9%
2004 8 2.66% 22.76% 6 75.0%
2005 5 1.29% 6.35% 3 60.0%
2006 6 4.97% 33.49% 6 100.0%
2007 7 -0.05% -2.16% 4 57.1%
2008 11 12.55% 250.02% 9 81.8%
2009 10 8.03% 108.64% 7 70.0%
2010 9 7.12% 83.46% 7 77.8%
2011 7 1.96% 11.90% 4 57.1%
2012 9 4.97% 54.21% 9 100.0%
2013 8 5.40% 51.62% 8 100.0%
2014 11 3.08% 39.28% 10 90.9%
2015 8 2.95% 25.76% 6 75.0%
2016 5 5.80% 32.43% 5 100.0%
2017 8 4.13% 37.69% 7 87.5%
2018 8 4.21% 37.85% 6 75.0%
2019 10 6.30% 81.88% 9 90.0%
2020 10 9.94% 154.54% 9 90.0%
2021 4 7.76% 34.65% 4 100.0%
2022 6 -0.16% -1.98% 3 50.0%
2023 9 7.54% 90.64% 8 88.9%
2024 8 3.47% 30.47% 6 75.0%
2025 7 7.08% 60.57% 7 100.0%
NOTABLE PERIODS:
- Best Year: 2008 (250% return during financial crisis via short positions)
- Worst Year: 2022 (-1.98% return)
- Most consistent: 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2021, 2025 (100% win rate)
========================================================================
PART 4: COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) ANALYSIS
========================================================================
CAGR COMPARISON OVER 25.58 YEARS
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Initial Final Total CAGR
Capital Capital Return
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Long/Short (trades only) $1.00 $22,329.53 2,232,853% 47.91%
Long Only (trades only) $1.00 $1,563.73 156,273% 33.31%
Selective Long/Short (all periods) $1.00 $22,329.53 2,232,853% 47.91%
Buy & Hold (full period) $1.00 $105.80 10,480% 19.99%
Buy & Hold (trades only) $1.00 $63.49 6,249% 17.62%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROWTH OF $1,000 INVESTMENT (2000-2025):
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Long/Short Strategy: $22,329,531.05
Long Only Strategy: $1,563,726.47
Selective Long/Short: $22,329,531.05
Buy & Hold: $105,795.22
OUTPERFORMANCE:
- Long/Short Strategy CAGR: 47.91%
- Buy & Hold CAGR: 19.99%
- Annual Outperformance: 27.92%
========================================================================
PART 5: RISK METRICS
========================================================================
LONG/SHORT STRATEGY RISK PROFILE
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Drawdown: -25.79%
Monthly Volatility: 6.60%
Sharpe Ratio (trades only): 2.710
Sharpe Ratio (all periods): 2.028
Win/Loss Ratio: 2.04
Average Win Size: 7.48%
Average Loss Size: -3.66%
RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE:
- Excellent Sharpe ratio above 2.0
- Wins are 2x larger than losses on average
- Max drawdown of 26% is manageable for 48% CAGR
- Strategy reduces market exposure by 33%, avoiding low-conviction periods
========================================================================
PART 6: KEY INSIGHTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
========================================================================
1. PERFORMANCE
- The Long/Short strategy delivers exceptional 47.91% CAGR
- Outperforms Buy & Hold by 27.92% annually
- $1,000 grows to $22.3M vs $106K for Buy & Hold
2. WIN RATE CREDIBILITY
- 79.23% win rate is believable (previous calculations showing 90%+ were flawed)
- Long positions: 81.37% win rate
- Short positions: 71.74% win rate
- Strategy correctly predicts direction 4 out of 5 times
3. SELECTIVITY
- Strategy only trades 67% of the time (207/308 months)
- Staying out 33% of the time reduces noise and preserves capital
- Higher conviction threshold (|Pred| > 2%) improves quality of trades
4. RISK MANAGEMENT
- Sharpe ratio of 2.7 indicates excellent risk-adjusted returns
- Max drawdown of -26% is reasonable for this level of returns
- Win/Loss ratio of 2.04 provides cushion for occasional losses
5. SHORT POSITIONS
- 46 short trades generated 1,328% total return
- Short positions particularly valuable during bear markets (2008)
- Average short trade return: 6.30%
6. CONSISTENCY
- Strategy performed well across different market regimes
- Positive returns in 24 out of 26 years
- Multiple years with 100% win rates (6 years)
7. RECOMMENDATION
- The Long/Short strategy with |Pred| > 2% threshold is highly recommended
- Combines high returns with manageable risk
- Selective nature reduces overtrading
- Both long and short capabilities maximize opportunities
========================================================================
PART 7: IMPLEMENTATION CONSIDERATIONS
========================================================================
PRACTICAL IMPLEMENTATION:
1. Trade only when |Predicted_Return| > 2%
2. Use full position sizing (no partial positions in this backtest)
3. Rebalance monthly based on model predictions
4. Include 0.05% slippage (already incorporated in results)
5. Stay in cash during low-conviction periods
CURRENT FORECAST (as of 2025-11):
- Predicted Return: [provided to paid subscribers]
- Predicted SP500: 6,817.34
- Current SP500: 6,603.00
- RECOMMENDATION: STRONG BUY (well above 2% threshold)
- Position: 75-100% long exposure
RISK WARNINGS:
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Strategy uses leveraged short positions (higher risk)
- Maximum drawdown of 26% requires strong risk tolerance
- Monthly rebalancing requires active management
- Model predictions based on EPOP and macro indicators may shift
Pray for peace!