As promised, here are the results of my S&P 500 rally model, which predicts the probability of a 7% stock market rally over the next two months. An ensemble forecast is generated from three monthly models, which are updated after the unemployment rate is released early each month. The results below were generated as a forecast in early June. The next results will be available to paid subscribers in July, along with the results of the decline probability model, which was described in this post.

At the beginning of June, the system indicated a low likelihood of a 7% stock market rally through July. The market is up 3.88% month-to-date, below the threshold for a rally used in the models. Many analysts are looking for a top around here.

The chart below shows the probabilities and the market rally signals over time. The closeness of the red model signals and the green rally indicators makes it appear as though the system captured all the rallies, although it scored 8 out of 28. However, it still signaled healthy market conditions, as the next chart shows, even if the market fell short of the cutoff.

The following chart compares the S&P 500 returns over 2-, 3-, 6-, and 9-month intervals after the signals with baseline or average returns over the same intervals. Returns after the signals were above average over all intervals. The data goes back to 2000.

Model development followed best statistical practices. I did “vibe coding” with Claude, meaning that I provided detailed written instructions on how to develop the models, and Claude performed the coding, although it required a lot of debugging, which Claude did. This process relieved me of a lot of drudgery, such as coding the charts, which Claude did nicely. As I have said before, the most significant productivity gain from AIs at this point probably lies with seasoned developers who can effectively manage an unruly assistant.

On a personal note, I will be out of pocket for a few days as I am attending to a medical matter that requires surgery. Prayers are welcome!

Meanwhile, the public does not understand what leverage China has over the US by withholding rare earths. The clowns running the show are not telling you, but China has the power to shut down our automobile industry and defense sector. They are requiring extensive documentation on what the rare earths will be used for, and are not granting licenses for defense, i.e., weapons, uses. The estimates are that it will take five to ten years to develop alternative supply chains and processing capacity. The video below has the details. There is no deal, regardless of what the President says, only agreements to supply these critical minerals for a few months.

It is time to sue for peace, but that does not seem to be the way the Neocons are taking Europe and the US.

Pray for peace!