Stock market model update and forecast
DXY added, S&P 500 now month-end
I have made a few improvements to my S&P 500 monthly forecasting model, the most important being the addition of the US dollar DXY index and the replacement of the month-average S&P 500 with the month-end value.
There are three versions of the model that compete with one another: one that uses a fixed set of features trained on the dataset from 1980 to 1999; one that allows feature selection to change annually after 2000; and one that allows re-selection semi-annually. The models walk forward, doing monthly forecasting tests on data they’ve never seen before from 2000 to the current month.
The two best models have directional accuracy better than 70%. The models forecast a 3-month-ahead value for the S&P 500, but then trade monthly. A 0.15% monthly slippage factor is built in to account for the lag from the month-end forecast to trading on Day 1 of the following month.
PREDICTION ACCURACY COMPARISON:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy RMSE MAE R² IC Dir.Acc
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed Features 6.4028 4.9282 0.2658 0.5169 70.03%
Annual Re-selection 6.3460 4.8199 0.2788 0.5336 72.64%
Semiannual Re-selection 6.2423 4.8056 0.3022 0.5564 69.38%
Here are the trading results from 2000 through October 2025.
========================================================================
TRADING STRATEGY PERFORMANCE COMPARISON
========================================================================
LONG/SHORT STRATEGY COMPARISON:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Total Ret Sharpe Volatility vs B&H
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed Features 17759.02% 1.5501 3.99% 17404.40%
Annual Re-selection 14477.81% 1.4811 4.03% 14123.20%
Semiannual Re-selection 12386.66% 1.4295 4.05% 12032.05%
LONG/CASH STRATEGY COMPARISON:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Total Ret Sharpe Volatility vs B&H
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed Features 3660.23% 1.3792 3.11% 3305.62%
Annual Re-selection 3259.02% 1.3135 3.18% 2904.41%
Semiannual Re-selection 3013.78% 1.2970 3.15% 2659.17%
Buy & Hold Return: 354.61%
========================================================================
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: FEATURE SELECTION STRATEGY COMPARISON
========================================================================
BEST PERFORMERS:
📊 Highest Directional Accuracy: Annual Re-selection (72.64%)
📈 Highest Information Coeff: Semiannual Re-selection (0.5564)
🎯 Lowest RMSE: Semiannual Re-selection (6.2423%)
💰 Best Trading Returns: Fixed Features (17759.02%)
KEY FINDINGS:
1. DIRECTIONAL ACCURACY:
- Fixed Features: 70.03%
- Annual Re-selection: 72.64% (+2.61%)
- Semiannual Re-selection: 69.38% (-0.65%)
2. TRADING PERFORMANCE (Long/Short):
- Fixed Features: 17759.02%
- Annual Re-selection: 14477.81%
- Semiannual Re-selection: 12386.66%
- Buy & Hold: 354.61%
3. STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE:
✗ Fixed is NOT significantly different from Annual (p=0.5322)
✗ Fixed is NOT significantly different from Semiannual (p=0.9300)
4. STABILITY ASSESSMENT:
⚠️ Results are mixed across strategies
⚠️ Fixed features have HIGHER error volatility
5. RECOMMENDATION:
🏆 RECOMMENDED: Fixed Features
- Superior trading returns
- Stable feature set identified using 1980-1999 data
- Avoids overfitting from repeated feature selection
- Demonstrates that fundamental relationships persist across regimes
I run the forecast after the month-end close, having dropped the unemployment rate from the model. It is important to note that the October forecast—issued at month-end—is for November, with the target S&P 500 value in January 2026.
========================================================================
FORECAST COMPARISON - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
========================================================================
CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS:
Forecast Date: 2025-10
Target Date: 2026-01
Current SP500: 6735.69
THREE-STRATEGY FORECAST COMPARISON:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Strategy Return SP500 Direction Features
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed Features -1.21% 6654.08 SHORT 77
Annual Re-selection 1.87% 6861.33 LONG 77
Semiannual Re-selection 1.87% 6861.33 LONG 77
CONSENSUS ANALYSIS:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Average Forecast: 0.84%
Forecast Range: -1.21% to 1.87% (spread: 3.08%)
Standard Deviation: 1.78%
⚠️ DIVERGENCE: Strategies disagree on direction
Long signals: 2
Short signals: 1
Confidence Level: MODERATE
🏆 RECOMMENDED FORECAST: Fixed Features (historically superior)
Based on proven track record: 17759.02% vs B&H
RISK ASSESSMENT:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Risk Level: MODERATE-HIGH
Assessment: Strategies show directional disagreement
Recommendation Weight: Heavily favor Fixed strategy (proven superior)
RECOMMENDED ACTION:
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Action: MODERATE SELL / DEFENSIVE (based on Fixed)
Primary Rationale: Fixed predicts -1.21%, modest downside
Note: Dynamic strategies disagree, but Fixed has proven superior
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS:
• This is a statistical forecast, not investment advice
• Fixed strategy has historically outperformed, but past ≠ future
• Always use proper risk management and position sizing
• Consider your own risk tolerance and investment objectives
10/11 ~ 91% directional accuracy over the past 11 months!
I developed this model to help me manage my modest college professor portfolio through the challenging times that surely lie ahead.
