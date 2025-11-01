stock market

I have made a few improvements to my S&P 500 monthly forecasting model, the most important being the addition of the US dollar DXY index and the replacement of the month-average S&P 500 with the month-end value.

This is financial research, not investment advice. You invest at your own risk.

There are three versions of the model that compete with one another: one that uses a fixed set of features trained on the dataset from 1980 to 1999; one that allows feature selection to change annually after 2000; and one that allows re-selection semi-annually. The models walk forward, doing monthly forecasting tests on data they’ve never seen before from 2000 to the current month.

The two best models have directional accuracy better than 70%. The models forecast a 3-month-ahead value for the S&P 500, but then trade monthly. A 0.15% monthly slippage factor is built in to account for the lag from the month-end forecast to trading on Day 1 of the following month.

PREDICTION ACCURACY COMPARISON: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Strategy RMSE MAE R² IC Dir.Acc ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed Features 6.4028 4.9282 0.2658 0.5169 70.03% Annual Re-selection 6.3460 4.8199 0.2788 0.5336 72.64% Semiannual Re-selection 6.2423 4.8056 0.3022 0.5564 69.38%

Here are the trading results from 2000 through October 2025.

======================================================================== TRADING STRATEGY PERFORMANCE COMPARISON ======================================================================== LONG/SHORT STRATEGY COMPARISON: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Strategy Total Ret Sharpe Volatility vs B&H ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed Features 17759.02% 1.5501 3.99% 17404.40% Annual Re-selection 14477.81% 1.4811 4.03% 14123.20% Semiannual Re-selection 12386.66% 1.4295 4.05% 12032.05% LONG/CASH STRATEGY COMPARISON: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Strategy Total Ret Sharpe Volatility vs B&H ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed Features 3660.23% 1.3792 3.11% 3305.62% Annual Re-selection 3259.02% 1.3135 3.18% 2904.41% Semiannual Re-selection 3013.78% 1.2970 3.15% 2659.17% Buy & Hold Return: 354.61%

======================================================================== EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: FEATURE SELECTION STRATEGY COMPARISON ======================================================================== BEST PERFORMERS: 📊 Highest Directional Accuracy: Annual Re-selection (72.64%) 📈 Highest Information Coeff: Semiannual Re-selection (0.5564) 🎯 Lowest RMSE: Semiannual Re-selection (6.2423%) 💰 Best Trading Returns: Fixed Features (17759.02%) KEY FINDINGS: 1. DIRECTIONAL ACCURACY: - Fixed Features: 70.03% - Annual Re-selection: 72.64% (+2.61%) - Semiannual Re-selection: 69.38% (-0.65%) 2. TRADING PERFORMANCE (Long/Short): - Fixed Features: 17759.02% - Annual Re-selection: 14477.81% - Semiannual Re-selection: 12386.66% - Buy & Hold: 354.61% 3. STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE: ✗ Fixed is NOT significantly different from Annual (p=0.5322) ✗ Fixed is NOT significantly different from Semiannual (p=0.9300) 4. STABILITY ASSESSMENT: ⚠️ Results are mixed across strategies ⚠️ Fixed features have HIGHER error volatility 5. RECOMMENDATION: 🏆 RECOMMENDED: Fixed Features - Superior trading returns - Stable feature set identified using 1980-1999 data - Avoids overfitting from repeated feature selection - Demonstrates that fundamental relationships persist across regimes

I run the forecast after the month-end close, having dropped the unemployment rate from the model. It is important to note that the October forecast—issued at month-end—is for November, with the target S&P 500 value in January 2026.

======================================================================== FORECAST COMPARISON - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ======================================================================== CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS: Forecast Date: 2025-10 Target Date: 2026-01 Current SP500: 6735.69 THREE-STRATEGY FORECAST COMPARISON: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Strategy Return SP500 Direction Features ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed Features -1.21% 6654.08 SHORT 77 Annual Re-selection 1.87% 6861.33 LONG 77 Semiannual Re-selection 1.87% 6861.33 LONG 77 CONSENSUS ANALYSIS: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Forecast: 0.84% Forecast Range: -1.21% to 1.87% (spread: 3.08%) Standard Deviation: 1.78% ⚠️ DIVERGENCE: Strategies disagree on direction Long signals: 2 Short signals: 1 Confidence Level: MODERATE 🏆 RECOMMENDED FORECAST: Fixed Features (historically superior) Based on proven track record: 17759.02% vs B&H RISK ASSESSMENT: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Risk Level: MODERATE-HIGH Assessment: Strategies show directional disagreement Recommendation Weight: Heavily favor Fixed strategy (proven superior) RECOMMENDED ACTION: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Action: MODERATE SELL / DEFENSIVE (based on Fixed) Primary Rationale: Fixed predicts -1.21%, modest downside Note: Dynamic strategies disagree, but Fixed has proven superior IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS: • This is a statistical forecast, not investment advice • Fixed strategy has historically outperformed, but past ≠ future • Always use proper risk management and position sizing • Consider your own risk tolerance and investment objectives

10/11 ~ 91% directional accuracy over the past 11 months!

Usually, forecast results will be reserved for paid subscribers. I developed this model to help me manage my modest college professor portfolio through the challenging times that surely lie ahead. I encourage you to become a paid subscriber!

Pray for peace!