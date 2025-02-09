Karen Bracken and Brian O’Shea explain why states’ rights are the only way to survive China's attempted vassalization of the US. Brian O’Shea is a China hawk who sees a China hand in most of the world’s chaos today, which I believe omits a critical player, the Cabal, i.e., the WEF and the Western plutocrats who would like to engineer a Great Reset that very much resembles CCP-style technofeudalism. This has been obvious for some time.

There is little doubt that China and the Cabal waged biological warfare against the US through the plandemic, the WHO, and their penetration of the US bureaucracy and political class (they joke about “China Joe”—when are we going to hear what’s on Hunter’s laptop?). The US military administered the plandemic; this much is undeniable now. It wasn’t just China.

So, I think the situation is more complicated than Brian O’Shea understands. I am increasingly coming to believe that Trump is part of a tremendous deception in that he will ultimately engineer the Middle East energy crisis that the Cabal Neocons believe will be necessary to decimate the population of China and stop their industrial machine by cutting off their oil supply. How do I know this? Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan says so, and it is part of the Luciferian code of the Cabal to tell the marks what they’re going to do before they do it. See my pinned post for background. The Deep State has had plans on the shelf for decades to take down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness. I doubt Trump will defy the Zionist lobby that controls our foreign policy.

I hypothesize that the Western Cabal decided to double-cross the CCP while the Great Reset was already in progress to try to maintain unipolar dominance. Hence, a world war is inevitable, as China undoubtedly has the economic advantage. They can offer capital goods and economic development to BRICS+ countries (while ostensibly vassalizing and genetically controlling them, in the hawkish view), while the US offers only sanctions and expropriation. China has cleverly monopolized most supply chains critical for the fourth industrial revolution. They are responding to Trump’s tariffs by cutting off access to essential materials. They also have a massive human capital advantage.

History will tell us whether the Chinese people, who have the same intrinsic moral code programmed in them as the rest of humanity, will ultimately approve of a genocidal assault on the rest of humankind. But, you say, that’s what the West has done—why shouldn’t they? The West also financed development and economic vassalization, which has resulted in the human population explosion, which the globalists think is such a problem.

Kevin Walmsley of “Inside China Business” maintains that Christianity is growing rapidly in China. Unless there is a worldwide repentance of humanity’s genocidal tendencies, we may be done for.

Cyrus Janssen is pro-China (I believe he’s married to a Chinese woman), but the points the economist interviewed makes are correct.

Pray for peace!