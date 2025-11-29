Singaporean Sean Foo discusses the pathetic stablecoin strategy that I discussed in the post below. The dollar hasn’t collapsed yet because lots of offshore money is piling into the US stock market.
Stablecoins: lipstick on a pig
The clever men think that stablecoins will prop up the US debt. Lipstick on a pig: If the dollar starts to tank, banks and investors will likely dump USD stablecoins. And the GENIUS Act contains provisions to freeze your bank account if you decline a “vaccine” mandate. Chinese tech giants are already asking for a yuan stablecoin. More than one…
Pray for peace!