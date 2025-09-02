tl;dr:

It is generally agreed that the US will never redeem its federal debt; the most likely scenario is that it will inflate it away, and be devalued on the foreign exchange markets.

The intermediate-term prospects for US Treasury debt issuance depend on the exchange-rate value of the USD remaining strong relative to other currencies, and interest rates on the debt remaining relatively attractive. Many are predicting the imminent demise of the dollar, but as the chart above shows, it’s still trading within the range of its long-term bull market channel; once it breaks below that channel, remaining at about 96 for several months, that is when I would say the demise of the dollar is imminent.

With war almost guaranteed in Europe next year, it would seem there’s a good chance of capital flight from Europe (and possibly elsewhere) into the dollar. I directed Claude Deep Research to consider the potential effects of 10% of US federal debt migrating onto stablecoins.

The result would be increased systemic risk of USD collapse and an upward interest rate spiral. The result would be analogous to a massive bank run on the USD.

Systemic Analysis: $3.6 Trillion Treasury Migration to Stablecoins

Current baseline and hypothetical scenario scope. Stablecoins currently hold approximately $200 billion in US Treasury securities, representing 0.54% of the roughly $37 trillion total federal debt and ranking as the 18th-largest external holder globally. Major issuers Tether and Circle control 90% of the $250 billion stablecoin market, with Tether holding ~$120 billion and Circle ~$54 billion in Treasury holdings through direct purchases, repos, and money market funds.

This analysis examines a hypothetical scenario where stablecoin Treasury holdings scale to 10% of US federal debt over a 2-3 year period—a migration of approximately $3.6 trillion from the current baseline. This 18x scaling from current levels during simultaneous USD weakness would create unprecedented systemic risks, exceeding the scope and complexity of the 2008 financial crisis. It would require navigating severe regulatory constraints while potentially triggering a self-reinforcing financial market collapse through multiple feedback loops.

The technical analysis reveals this hypothetical migration would represent 13.3% of the entire $27 trillion marketable Treasury securities market—a concentration risk with no historical precedent. Current regulatory frameworks are fundamentally unprepared for such massive intermediation, while the mechanics of maintaining USD-backed stablecoin pegs during dollar devaluation present existential challenges to the system's stability.

Current scale reveals massive structural challenges

Market context and scaling requirements. The US Treasury market currently totals $35.5 trillion in outstanding debt, with $27 trillion in marketable securities held across diverse institutional categories. Foreign entities hold $8.5 trillion (22.9%), led by Japan ($1.1 trillion) and China ($749 billion). The hypothetical 10% migration to $3.6 trillion would exceed Japan's holdings by 3.3x and represent the most significant single ownership category shift in modern Treasury market history.

From current stablecoin Treasury holdings of approximately $200 billion, reaching $3.6 trillion requires an 18-fold scaling increase—adding $3.4 trillion in absolute terms over 2-3 years. This scaling challenge dwarfs any precedent in either stablecoin or Treasury market evolution, representing more growth than the entire stablecoin sector has achieved since its inception.

Technical migration mechanics face severe constraints. Three potential pathways exist for this massive scaling: secondary market purchases (current method), direct government issuance, and new stablecoin infrastructure. Secondary market purchases face immediate capacity constraints—daily trading volumes and dealer balance sheet limitations would require years of gradual accumulation to avoid market disruption. The March 2020 "dash for cash" demonstrated how quickly the Treasury market's functioning deteriorates under stress, requiring Federal Reserve intervention to restore basic liquidity.

Direct government issuance to stablecoin issuers represents the most technically feasible approach, as it bypasses secondary market constraints by issuing new Treasury securities specifically to meet the stablecoin reserve requirements. However, this would require Treasury issuance beyond current deficit financing needs, essentially making stablecoin issuers equivalent to foreign central banks in the issuance process.

Banking regulations create fundamental absorption bottlenecks

Recent regulatory changes provide limited relief. The Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (eSLR) framework currently constrains three of the six largest US banks, resulting in zero additional Treasury capacity. While temporary COVID-19 relief in 2020-2021 excluded Treasuries from leverage calculations, this relief expired in March 2021 without a permanent replacement, despite indications from the Federal Reserve of forthcoming modifications.

Under current regulations, Treasuries receive 0% risk weight for capital calculations but carry 100% "risk weight" for leverage purposes—creating the paradoxical situation where Treasury securities require the same capital as subprime mortgages under leverage constraints. Large banks increased Treasury holdings from 3% of total assets (2013) to 11% (2024), but are now capital-constrained rather than willingness-constrained.

Basel III implementation creates mixed capacity effects. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirements, fully implemented since 2017, actually incentivize Treasury holdings by classifying them as unlimited Level 1 High-Quality Liquid Assets with no haircuts applied. This framework created structural demand that drove banks' Treasury allocation from under 4% (2006) to 20% of assets (2015).

However, the proposed Basel III Endgame rules (revised in September 2024 with implementation scheduled for 2025-2028) would increase bank capital requirements by approximately 9% on average. Combined with binding eSLR constraints, banks' capacity to absorb potential $3.6 trillion in Treasury liquidations from stressed stablecoins is severely limited without regulatory relief through eSLR buffer adjustments or denominator exclusions.

USD weakness creates existential stablecoin peg challenges

Peg maintenance mechanics face systematic breakdown during dollar devaluation. USD-backed stablecoins maintain their $1.00 peg through concentrated arbitrage mechanisms—only approximately six authorized participants can mint/redeem directly with Tether every month. When secondary market prices deviate, these participants profit by minting at $1.00 to sell at higher market prices, or buying below $1.00 to redeem at par value.

During USD weakness against major currencies, particularly the Chinese yuan, this system faces multiple simultaneous stresses. International holders would seek to convert stablecoins to stronger currencies, creating redemption pressure. Confidence erosion triggers preemptive redemptions as holders front-run potential instability, similar to classic bank runs. The Federal Reserve research confirms this parallel between stablecoin runs and traditional banking panics.

Reserve liquidation creates a destructive spiral: issuers must sell Treasury securities and other USD assets to meet redemptions, further pressuring USD and undermining the asset base supporting the peg. Research shows stablecoin outflows raise Treasury yields 6-8 basis points at current scale—at $3.6 trillion scale, the impact could reach 300-500+ basis points, creating prohibitive liquidation losses.

Historical precedents demonstrate peg collapse dynamics. Argentina's currency board system (1991-2002) provides the closest historical parallel—a 1:1 USD peg backed by reserves faced mounting pressure until confidence loss triggered $20 billion in capital flight during 2001, forcing interest rates to 40-60% before ultimate collapse. The Terra Luna collapse in May 2022 demonstrates how even well-designed stabilization mechanisms can fail when market confidence evaporates, resulting in the destruction of $18 billion in market capitalization in just a few days.

Treasury market liquidity faces existential strain

Market capacity constraints amplify systemic risk. The $3.6 trillion figure represents 13.3% of marketable Treasury securities—a concentration that would fundamentally alter market structure. Current Treasury market liquidity already exhibits stress indicators: primary dealer balance sheets are constrained by regulations, bid-ask spreads periodically widen during periods of volatility, and order book depth remains below pre-2022 levels.

The Treasury market's functioning depends critically on dealer intermediation capacity; however, major banks operating as primary dealers face binding leverage ratio constraints that limit their ability to warehouse inventory during stress periods. The March 2020 crisis required unprecedented Federal Reserve intervention when normal market-making broke down—a $3.6 trillion concentrated liquidation would dwarf that stress by orders of magnitude.

Procyclical liquidation effects create feedback loops. BIS research demonstrates asymmetric market impact: stablecoin outflows raise Treasury yields 6-8 basis points versus only 2-2.5 basis points reduction from inflows. This asymmetry means that liquidation pressure creates a disproportionate price impact, potentially triggering margin calls across the broader fixed-income ecosystem, where Treasuries serve as a collateral benchmark.

The removal of $3.6 trillion from regular trading would significantly reduce available float, concentrating trading activity and amplifying volatility. Given that repo markets handle over $5 trillion daily using Treasury collateral, reduced liquidity would strain global dollar funding markets and potentially freeze international trade finance mechanisms.

Systemic risk assessment reveals catastrophic positive feedback loop potential

Multiple reinforcing feedback loops create systemic instability. The scenario presents three critical self-reinforcing cycles: USD weakness triggers Treasury liquidation, raising yields and further weakening the fiscal position; the Treasury liquidity crisis spreads to all fixed-income markets through collateral and funding mechanisms; the breakdown of stablecoin stability forces additional Treasury sales, accelerating the entire cycle.

A scale comparison to historical crises reveals an unprecedented magnitude. The proposed scenario is 29 times larger than the LTCM crisis that nearly collapsed the global financial system in 1998. LTCM's $125 billion balance sheet required a Federal Reserve-orchestrated private sector bailout; however, the interconnectedness of modern financial markets far exceeds that of 1998 levels. China's gradual reduction of its Treasury holdings from $1.3 trillion to $760 billion occurred over a decade. This scenario contemplates 58 times Japan's record quarterly sale of $62 billion happening as a sudden shock.

The 2008 financial crisis led to runs on money market funds totaling over $3 trillion, necessitating unprecedented government backstops. A $3.6 trillion stablecoin system facing simultaneous redemption pressure would create similar dynamics, but with limited regulatory frameworks and no clear lender of last resort function for digital assets.

Systemic transmission mechanisms create global contagion. Banks holding over $5 trillion in Treasury securities would face mark-to-market losses, reducing capital ratios precisely when regulatory constraints limit their market-making capacity. Money market funds ($4.5 trillion industry) heavily invested in short-term Treasuries could experience institutional flight, triggering mass redemptions. International transmission through foreign central banks holding over $ 7 trillion in Treasury reserves would stress sovereign balance sheets globally, particularly affecting emerging markets that are vulnerable to dollar shortages.

International implications threaten USD reserve status

Foreign central bank reactions accelerate de-dollarization. Major economies would view $3.6 trillion in stablecoin Treasury intermediation as an extension of US monetary policy beyond traditional sovereign channels. This scale exceeds most individual foreign central bank holdings and represents an uncontrolled supply of USDs without direct Federal Reserve oversight. China, the European Union, and Japan are likely to accelerate reserve diversification away from the USD toward bilateral currency arrangements, gold holdings, and central bank digital currencies.

The European Central Bank has already explicitly opposed stablecoins as posing "financial stability threats" compared to central bank-controlled CBDCs. At $3.6 trillion scale, stablecoins would create programmable USD functionality but remove traditional monetary policy transmission mechanisms and supervisory oversight that foreign authorities expect from reserve currency arrangements.

Reserve currency erosion through systemic risk. USD reserve currency share has already declined from 71% (2001) to 54.8% (2025). Large-scale stablecoin redemptions during USD stress could accelerate this decline by demonstrating the vulnerability of USD-based systems to private sector instability. The irony is that while proponents argue stablecoins extend dollar dominance globally, the systemic risks they create could undermine confidence in USD stability more than they enhance it.

Historical context confirms the unprecedented nature

Limited precedents at proposed scale and speed. Historical Treasury holder composition changes occurred gradually over decades, allowing the market to adapt. Japan's recent record selling represents $62 billion quarterly—the proposed scenario contemplates nearly 60 times that volume as a rapid structural shift. The closest parallel in terms of system-wide stress is the 1998 LTCM crisis, but that involved $125 billion compared to $3.6 trillion proposed here.

Currency crises offer insight into self-reinforcing dynamics, but they typically involve emerging market economies with limited policy tools. The proposed scenario would stress the world's primary reserve currency and deepest government securities market—unprecedented territory with no clear historical guide for policy response.

Shadow banking parallels reveal systemic vulnerabilities. The 2008 crisis demonstrated how private money substitutes (money market funds then, stablecoins now) can create systemic instability through sudden massive flows to "safe" assets. The parallel is instructive: money market funds seemed stable until confidence broke, creating system-wide instability requiring government intervention. Stablecoins represent a similar shadow banking evolution, but on a much larger scale, with less regulatory preparation.

Banking system constraints multiply liquidation risks

The banking sector's theoretical capacity to absorb large-scale stablecoin Treasury liquidations faces critical regulatory constraints that could amplify systemic risks. The Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) creates binding constraints on primary dealers' ability to intermediate Treasury flows, as "riskless" Treasury securities require the same capital as risky assets under current regulations.

Recent regulatory analysis reveals that major dealers are approaching the 5% SLR minimum requirement, constraining their balance sheet capacity precisely when it would be most needed during stress periods. The temporary COVID-era SLR relief demonstrated that removing these constraints immediately improved dealers' Treasury intermediation capacity by approximately 1 percentage point, suggesting that binding regulatory limits rather than fundamental capacity constraints represent the primary bottleneck.

The Federal Stability Board has identified the concentration of stablecoin issuance among just a few entities as creating systemic risk potential that requires careful regulatory attention.

Conclusion: Systemic threat requiring immediate attention

The hypothetical $3.6 trillion Treasury migration scenario—scaling from today's $200 billion baseline to 10% of the federal debt—represents a systemic financial stability threat that exceeds any in modern economic history. While stablecoins currently represent a modest 0.54% of total federal debt, the combination of unprecedented 18x scaling requirements, constrained absorption capacity due to banking regulations, fundamental challenges to stablecoin peg maintenance during USD weakness, and multiple self-reinforcing feedback loops creates a catastrophic risk potential should such rapid scaling occur.

Technical feasibility exists, but requires fundamental system restructuring. While gradual implementation over multiple years, with enhanced dealer capacity, Federal Reserve support facilities, and direct Treasury issuance mechanisms, could theoretically accommodate this migration, the regulatory and structural changes required would fundamentally alter both the Treasury and banking markets. More critically, systemic risks during any transition period or subsequent stress scenarios could trigger financial instability that exceeds the 2008 crisis.

Policy implications demand immediate regulatory attention. The Financial Stability Board's research indicates stablecoins can scale rapidly before protective frameworks are established. This analysis demonstrates that such rapid scaling could create systemic risks beyond current regulatory capacity to manage. Comprehensive stablecoin regulation addressing systemic risk, Treasury market structural reforms to enhance resilience, and international coordination frameworks for crisis management represent urgent policy priorities.

The scenario analysis confirms that while stablecoins may enhance the utility of the USD in benign conditions, the systemic risks they create during stress could undermine rather than strengthen the dollar's dominance globally. With current stablecoin Treasury holdings at just $200 billion (0.54% of federal debt), the hypothetical 18x scaling to $3.6 trillion over 2-3 years would test every aspect of the financial system's resilience and regulatory capacity simultaneously.

Pray for peace!