The clever men think that stablecoins will prop up the US debt. Lipstick on a pig: If the dollar starts to tank, banks and investors will likely dump USD stablecoins. And the GENIUS Act contains provisions to freeze your bank account if you decline a “vaccine” mandate. Chinese tech giants are already asking for a yuan stablecoin. More than one can play this game.

ETH is the plumbing for most stablecoins and is expected to be in high demand going forward.

Via Gemini 2.5:

The Role of Stablecoins in U.S. Fiscal Deficit Funding Stablecoins, particularly those pegged to the U.S. dollar, can indirectly contribute to the funding of the U.S. fiscal deficit primarily by increasing demand for U.S. Treasury securities. This mechanism, while not a direct funding tool, offers an incremental benefit to government financing. How Stablecoins Influence Deficit Funding The core of stablecoin's influence lies in their operational structure: Reserve Requirements: To maintain their peg to the U.S. dollar, stablecoin issuers are obligated to hold reserves equivalent to the value of stablecoins in circulation. These reserves are predominantly held in highly liquid, low-risk assets, with U.S. Treasury bills and other short-term U.S. government debt being primary components. This practice is a cornerstone of the stablecoin's stability mechanism. Increased Demand for Treasuries: As the stablecoin market expands, issuers must acquire a greater volume of U.S. Treasury securities to meet their reserve obligations. This growing demand from the stablecoin sector translates into more buyers for U.S. government debt. Lower Borrowing Costs: Elevated demand for U.S. Treasuries can lead to a reduction in their yields (interest rates). For the U.S. government, this means lower borrowing costs when issuing new debt to finance its deficit, thereby easing the financial burden of managing the national debt. Flexibility in Debt Issuance: The burgeoning stablecoin industry provides the U.S. Treasury with an additional, robust source of demand for its short-dated securities, offering more flexibility in its debt issuance strategies. Recent legislative developments, such as the GENIUS Act (hypothetically passed in June 2025 and awaiting presidential assent), are expected to further solidify this dynamic. This legislation, by mandating stablecoin issuers to maintain reserves and explicitly permitting U.S. Treasury debt (with maturities of 93 days or less) as eligible reserve assets, is anticipated to significantly amplify demand for short-term Treasuries from the stablecoin sector. Some projections suggest that stablecoin demand could generate up to an additional $2 trillion in demand for Treasury debt in the coming years. Trade-offs and Considerations While stablecoins present potential benefits for deficit funding, several important trade-offs and considerations must be acknowledged: Impact on Bank Deposits : A substantial migration of funds from traditional bank deposits to stablecoins could diminish the low-cost funding available to commercial banks. Should banks experience a significant outflow of deposits, they might be compelled to seek more expensive funding sources, potentially leading to reduced credit availability and higher lending costs for consumers and businesses, which could, in turn, temper economic activity.

Market Volatility Risks : In the event of a "run" on a major stablecoin, where there are rapid and mass redemptions, the issuer might be forced to liquidate a large volume of its Treasury reserves quickly. Such a scenario could potentially destabilize the Treasury market, exerting downward pressure on prices and increasing yields.

Monetary Policy Implications : The increasing influence of stablecoin issuers in the Treasury market, particularly for short-term debt, could introduce complexities for the Federal Reserve's ability to precisely control short-term interest rates through its conventional monetary policy tools.

Regulatory Framework: The full realization of the benefits and effective mitigation of the risks associated with stablecoins are contingent upon the development and implementation of a robust and clear regulatory framework, a process the U.S. is actively pursuing. In conclusion, stablecoins, through their reserve requirements, indirectly foster demand for U.S. Treasury securities. This increased demand can help the U.S. manage its fiscal deficit by contributing to lower government borrowing costs, although this comes with inherent financial system considerations that necessitate careful regulatory oversight.

Pray for peace!