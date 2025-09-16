The government is in a shambles.
More evidence suggests that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an op from TPVSean on X. Who was behind it? The Deep State? Mossad? Masons? CIA? All of the above? Who the hell is running our government?
Pray for peace!
https://theofficialmahareport.substack.com/p/kennedy-delivers-passionate-eulogy/comments
Kennedy is Controlled opposition. The proof is in.
Now its an official problem=>reaction=>solution, hegelian dialectic operation.
Heeere we go:
Trump endorses “Charlie Kirk Act” to hold media accountable for misinformation
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-09-15-trump-endorses-charlie-kirk-act-hold-media-accountable.html
^^this is further proof that both Trump and RFK jr work for the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front.
"Americans must reject complacency, demand transparency, and prepare for the possibility that this was not just a lone gunman—but a staged event in the globalists’ war on freedom."
Unraveling the web of deception: Charlie Kirk’s assassin and the FBI’s false flag
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-09-15-charlie-kirk-assassin-and-fbi-false-flag.html
The book, written about the "assassination" before it "happened" is by someone called Anastasia J Casey.
Anastasia means RESURRECTION.
Does that help anyone?