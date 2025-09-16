End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

currer
3h

https://theofficialmahareport.substack.com/p/kennedy-delivers-passionate-eulogy/comments

Kennedy is Controlled opposition. The proof is in.

Now its an official problem=>reaction=>solution, hegelian dialectic operation.

Heeere we go:

Trump endorses “Charlie Kirk Act” to hold media accountable for misinformation

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-09-15-trump-endorses-charlie-kirk-act-hold-media-accountable.html

^^this is further proof that both Trump and RFK jr work for the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front.

"Americans must reject complacency, demand transparency, and prepare for the possibility that this was not just a lone gunman—but a staged event in the globalists’ war on freedom."

Unraveling the web of deception: Charlie Kirk’s assassin and the FBI’s false flag

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-09-15-charlie-kirk-assassin-and-fbi-false-flag.html

The book, written about the "assassination" before it "happened" is by someone called Anastasia J Casey.

Anastasia means RESURRECTION.

Does that help anyone?

