Martin Armstrong’s vaunted empirical models see a major disruption in world markets in October. As the world waits for the Deep State’s next move, you can count on the MSM to suppress any meaningful warning, so I include these highly speculative videos to promote awareness. Dave Hodges says, “We have gone through a Bolshevik coup d’etat. The next step is consolidation of power…. Most people will die before they understand it.”

I have written about the upcoming Israel counter-attack on Iran, but that seems so obvious… and could result in significant blowback. These videos present some alternative speculations on the next catastrophic event in store for us, courtesy of the Western Deep State.

Richie from Boston wonders whether it will be an induced earthquake of the New Madrid Fault, which seems to have been “predictively programmed” in “Leave the World Behind.”

Web language analyst Clif High and remote viewer Richard Alguire discover parallel intimations of a major explosive event that produces a lot of “ejecta.” They speculate that an asteroid impact might be the cover for an attack on Cheyenne Mountain, although it could as well be on the New Madrid Fault.

Pray for protection! Pray for peace!