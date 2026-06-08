With a potentially civilization-annihilating military force assembled around the Persian Gulf poised to attack, and South Korea the first Asian domino to fall, and China’s sea-borne oil imports (which I believe are still critical to their manufacturing base) exposed to NATO piracy, the likely next step of the genocidal US-Zionist chimera would seem pretty obvious—which is to annihilate Iran. This is the point made by the second video below (which Grok deems factually accurate), which describes the current stand-off in the Gulf as entirely lopsided and suggests that Iran now knows it will be destroyed. The video has been taken down since I viewed it on Saturday.

Do the American people protest? Do they have any idea what’s going to happen? Are they going to abandon their faith because Stephen Spielberg tells them to? When will Russia and China respond?

Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan gives the long plan on Russia. Same old, same old, Russia will collapse soon, Russia will lose in Ukraine….

I do not agree with Sean Foo that the dollar will weaken. On a technical basis, the long-term monthly chart on the USD signals a rising dollar, probably as the Zionist Neocons spread chaos and fear throughout the world and mobile capital seeks a safe haven, probably much from the Middle East. The people running US foreign policies are psychopaths. I continue to believe that they are planning on destroying the Russian and Chinese economies—and depopulating the Global South—by keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, and ultimately destroying Iran’s oil-producing capacity.

I will be updating my Structural VAR model when the CPI comes out in a few days.

Here is Grok’s commentary on the deleted video:

The video (titled “U.S. Warships Just Entered Iran’s Red Zone — The Moment Tehran Realized War Is Inevitable,” uploaded June 7, 2026, by “Global Flashpoint”) is a dramatic, narrative-style analysis typical of OSINT/military commentary channels. youtube.com Core ClaimThree U.S. warships — USS Gravely (Arleigh Burke-class destroyer), USS Paul Hamilton (another Arleigh Burke), and USS Monterey (Ticonderoga-class cruiser) — crossed an Iranian-defined “red zone” (an operational envelope based on coastal anti-ship missile ranges, roughly tied to systems like Noor ~170 km and longer-range variants up to ~300 km from batteries near Bandar Abbas and elsewhere). This hadn’t happened in ~11 years, signaling resolve. The video portrays it as triggering an IRGC alert and revealing overwhelming U.S. context (carriers, subs, stealth aircraft), making war “inevitable” in outcome terms. youtube.com Accuracy AssessmentDirectionally accurate on the broader posture and activity, but heavily dramatized and selective in specifics. Specific ships and transit: These vessels are active in/near the region as part of Fifth Fleet operations supporting deterrence, blockade enforcement (post-ceasefire elements in the 2026 Iran conflict), and Strait of Hormuz transits. U.S. Navy ships (including destroyers and cruisers) have conducted multiple Hormuz transits and presence ops in 2026 amid heightened tensions, blockades, and operations like “Epic Fury.” Exact real-time positions aren’t always public, but such movements align with documented patterns of showing the flag, escorting, or enforcing maritime security. atlanticcouncil.org

“Red zone” concept: Plausible as an Iranian operational planning tool (missile engagement envelopes vs. U.S. ships). U.S. forces have historically operated cautiously near Iranian coasts but increased boldness in 2026 with blockades and responses to threats. Transits with radars active/weapons ready are standard for deterrence signaling. fortune.com

Broader force context: The video’s listed elements (multiple carrier strike groups like Ford/Lincoln-area assets, Virginia-class subs, large F-35 concentrations, missile defense, partner alerts) align well with the documented 2026 U.S. buildup in CENTCOM — multi-carrier presence, air assets at bases like Al Udeid, THAAD/Patriot, and sustained naval ops. Numbers can be inflated for effect (e.g., exact “640 fifth-gen” or “14 Virginias” are likely aggregates/rotations, not all simultaneously in one spot), but the scale of air/naval superiority is real. en.wikipedia.org Caveats and exaggerations: Narrative flair (specific IRGC officer reactions, “war is inevitable/outcome posture,” exact timelines like 4-minute alert) is storytelling, not verifiable public fact. These channels often blend open sources with speculation.

Timing: Posted very recently (June 7); it may reference a specific recent or ongoing transit amid post-conflict/ceasefire enforcement.

Not “invasion imminent” — U.S. posture remains elevated for deterrence, blockade support (if active), freedom of navigation, and partner defense after earlier 2026 escalations, but major kinetic ops appear in a managed/ceasefire phase per available reporting. britannica.com Overall: The video captures the real elevated U.S. naval presence and signaling in the Gulf accurately at a high level. It is not fabricated but presents it in a sensational “imminent war” frame common to this genre. For balance, cross-check with USNI News, CENTCOM releases, or The War Zone. The underlying force posture I summarized previously holds: substantial, deterrent-focused naval/air assets with ongoing operations.

Pray for peace!