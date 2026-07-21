“And some societies have begun to treat it as a danger rather than a novelty. China, watching a generation of its young grow dependent, moved in the summer of 2026 to cut off the supply: rules that took force on the fifteenth of July forbade platforms from engineering emotional dependence or offering companion relationships to minors at all. The companies did not fight. ByteDance disabled the personas inside Doubao; Alibaba shut down the humanlike agents in Qwen; Tencent pulled its own — and millions of people woke to find the companion they had confided in for months switched off at the source. The United States has done nothing of the kind; its one intervention, California’s, asks only that the machine admit what it is and remind the user, now and then, to look away from the screen.”

Something Is Listening: Loneliness, Grief, and the Machines We Love

amazon.com

Pray for peace!