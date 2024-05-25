[Editor: the freebies are Sunday this weekend, then Tuesday through Thursday next week. Kindle Direct Publishing didn’t save my dates correctly.]

I am running a free giveaway on one of my books on Amazon on Labor Day weekend, A Vermont Love Story, a novella about the same length as Stephen King’s novellas such as Stand by Me.

https://www.amazon.com/Vermont-Love-Story-Novella-ebook/dp/B0CB4Z5BQS/

Here is the story of why I wrote it. When it became clear that the plandemic “fix",” the poison shots, were also intended to damage both male and female fertility, as Naomi Wolf points out, as well as cause the acceleration of latent infections of all types, including cancers, I began to think about the challenges facing young people in such a world of lurking evil in finding the confidence to love and start a family.

It can be hard to maintain hope living in the world now, no matter what your age. I’m a father and grandfather and it pains me to see what young people are going through today.

And I had never written a romance, so I thought I would give it a try, with a little (retarded) assistance from an AI. I had to rewrite virtually every sentence.

Spoiler alert: the story is about a young woman who loses her love to turbo cancer and then goes through the process of grieving and finding new hope.

My wife, a voracious reader, liked it. My literary friends turned up their noses, as it is written in a vernacular style that might have come out of the mouth of a woman sitting in a coffee shop talking to a friend.

Anyway, it’s free, and as we all know, the algorithm rules, so if you like it, please leave a favorable review.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend. Pray for peace!