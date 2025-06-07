Instead of asking Claude to do it in JavaScript, I asked him to write R code for Vector Auto-Regression (VAR), Random Forest, and Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) programs—following best statistical practices—to forecast the US economy. Research within the Federal Reserve system has found that Random Forest models yield the best forecasting results; however, using multiple models and creating an ensemble forecast is recommended.

My monthly macro variables were 3-month T-bill, 1-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury yields, real personal income, the unemployment rate, M2, the CPI, and the S&P 500. The data were from 2000 to April 2025. The personal income series is not released until late in the month.

The highlights of the ensemble forecasts:

Interest rates are not coming down much, and the yield curve may invert again (between 1-year and 10-year). However, except for the 1-year rate, they’re not increasing much either.

Inflation is expected to remain tame at ~2%, implying a positive real interest rate on short Treasuries. M2 growth will be negligible. The Random Forest models suggest the potential for some short-term deflation.

The average unemployment rate may not rise much or even decline.

Real income growth will be negligible (and not evenly distributed).

The S&P 500 is expected to rise ~1% annually on average, a result consistent with being at some of the highest valuations in history. It will probably be choppy.

These results should be interpreted as central tendencies over the next several years, and statistical guesstimates at that.

The charts for each variable display the individual elements and the ensemble forecast.

The tariffs and continuing positive real interest rates will depress the economy. My “animal spirits” model suggests that unemployment will rise more than these models say, and that the economy will enter recession. It may be that the fiscal stimulus of the “big beautiful bill” and the offloading of federal debt onto the banking system will buoy the economy without a severe recession in the near term. I will rerun the models at the end of the month when the May data is out.

The most pleasant part of this exercise was having Claude write a thousand or more lines of code that would have taken me weeks, as I no longer remember any R. Claude makes mistakes, but is good at debugging.

Pray for peace!