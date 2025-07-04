Sasha Latypova reports that the designated new head of the CDC says the mRNA “vaccines” are a-okay with her, even as a landmark compendium of peer-reviewed research on the harms of the mRNA injections is published.

We have been living through the Deep State’s extended World War III plan since 2014.

The CIA’s Ukraine coup was intended to bring Russia into conflict with NATO. It worked through the persecution and outright killing of Russian ethnic groups in the Ukrainian east.

The plan has always been to take down Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details.

The Great Reset is also part of the plan. It was originally initiated as a cooperative effort by Westerners affiliated with the World Economic Forum, who were sympathetic to Communism and the Chinese Communist Party, to impose CCP-style surveillance techno-feudalism (digital currency and social credit system) on the West through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the West rejected “vaccine passports” on the first go-round, so another plandemic is almost assured (or maybe not, as RFK, Jr. has come out in favor of everyone wearing a tracking device). There was also a eugenic component to the 2020 plandemic that has yet to be fully appreciated, but it is clear the “vaccines” were intended to weaken and kill some of their recipients in various ways.

Halfway through the Great Reset, around 2022, the Western Deep State decided it wanted to be on top in the New World Order and dusted off Cold War-era plans to break up Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness. This will require war in Europe and a Middle East crisis to cut off China’s oil supplies if brought to fruition.

Trump was allowed to win to perpetuate the illusion of choice, as a final irony, as he enables the measures of the Great Reset that will lead the US into an unwinnable war with the rest of the world—the ridiculous tariffs were the opening salvo—and techno-feudalism at home. One can hope that it will ultimately fail as the West surrenders its financial dominance to the East but retains its spiritual freedom—and we might add a prayer that China will someday recognize spiritual freedom as a human right and stop trying to make their religions kowtow to the Communist Party.

Psalm 118:8-9 (NIV): "It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in humans. It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in princes."

Jeremiah 17:5-8 (NIV): "This is what the Lord says: “Cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the Lord. That person will be like a bush in the wastelands; they will not see prosperity when it comes. They will dwell in the parched places of the desert, in a salt land where no one lives. “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”"

Philippians 4:6-7: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Pray for peace!