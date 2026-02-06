Silver Price Predictive Model: Comprehensive Technical Report

A Machine Learning Approach to Precious Metals Forecasting Using Macroeconomic Indicators

Report Date: February 6, 2026 Model Version: silver_forecast.py (Baseline - 254 Features) Backtesting Period: 2000-2025 (26 years) Contact: Elliott Middleton

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

This report documents a machine learning system designed to predict 3-month forward returns for month-end silver prices using comprehensive macroeconomic indicators. The model employs advanced gradient boosting algorithms on a feature set derived from interest rates, inflation dynamics, employment data, currency movements, equity market signals, and precious metals relationships.

KEY RESULTS

Performance (2000-2025):

Directional Accuracy: 64.5% over 310 predictions

Long/Short Strategy: 666,385,934% cumulative return

Long/Cash Strategy: 33,683,049% cumulative return

Buy & Hold Benchmark: 260,697% cumulative return

Sharpe Ratio: 1.44 (Long/Short), 1.29 (Long/Cash)

Maximum Drawdown: -50.26% (Long/Short) vs -96.00% (Buy & Hold)

The model demonstrates robust predictive power across multiple market regimes, including periods of extreme volatility (2008 Financial Crisis, 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, 2020-2025 precious metals bull market). The Long/Short strategy outperformed Buy & Hold by 2,556x while maintaining significantly lower drawdowns.

STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

310 out-of-sample predictions over 26 years

Consistent performance across economic regimes

Enhanced accuracy in high inflation environments (75.0% vs 64.5% baseline)

Robust risk-adjusted metrics: Sharpe ratio 1.8x above Buy & Hold

Strong calibration: Higher predicted returns correlate with higher realized returns

CURRENT PRODUCTION FORECAST

As of month-end January 2026:

Current Silver Price: $85.29

3-Month Target Price: $97.07

Predicted Return: +13.81%

Signal: STRONG BUY (75-100% long exposure recommended)

2. Model Architecture & Methodology

2.1 Machine Learning Framework

Algorithm: Gradient Boosting Regression (GBR)

Gradient boosting is a nonparametric ensemble method that builds sequential decision trees to minimize prediction error. The algorithm is conceptually similar to iterative error correction - each tree learns from the residuals of previous trees, progressively refining predictions while capturing nonlinear relationships and complex feature interactions.

These conservative parameters are designed to prevent overfitting and ensure robust out-of-sample performance. The 200-tree ensemble provides stability while the depth limit of 5 prevents excessive complexity.

2.2 Walk-Forward Validation

Methodology: Expanding Window Backtesting

The model uses a rigorous walk-forward validation approach that mimics real-world trading conditions:

Initial Training Period: 1980-1999 (228 observations)

Out-of-Sample Testing: 2000-2025 (310 observations)

Prediction Horizon: 3-month forward returns

At each prediction point:

Train model on ALL historical data up to current date Generate prediction for 3 months ahead Advance timeline by 1 month Repeat (no look-ahead bias)

This expanding window approach allows the model to learn from an increasingly rich historical dataset while maintaining strict temporal separation between training and testing data. This eliminates look-ahead bias and provides realistic performance expectations.

2.3 Target Variable

Prediction Target: 3-month forward silver price return

Return(t+3) = (Silver_Price(t+3) - Silver_Price(t)) / Silver_Price(t) × 100

The 3-month horizon balances:

Predictive power: Sufficient for macroeconomic indicators to manifest

Trading practicality: Actionable timeframe for position adjustments

Noise reduction: Filters out short-term market noise

2.4 Data Preprocessing

Standardization: All features are standardized using sklearn’s StandardScaler before model training:

X_scaled = (X - μ) / σ

This ensures:

Equal feature importance consideration

Numerical stability

Faster convergence

Better regularization

3. Feature Engineering

This is proprietary.

4. Performance Characteristics

4.1 Cumulative Returns Analysis

26-Year Performance (2000-2025):

Key Observations:

Long/Short Dominance: The Long/Short strategy outperformed Buy & Hold by 2,556x with dramatically lower drawdowns. Directional Accuracy: 64.5% accuracy over 310 predictions represents statistically significant alpha (p < 0.001 vs random 50% baseline). Risk-Adjusted Excellence: Sharpe ratios of 1.44 (L/S) and 1.29 (L/C) are exceptional for commodity strategies. Drawdown Control: Long/Short max drawdown of -50.26% vs Buy & Hold -96.00% demonstrates superior risk management.

4.2 Annual Performance Breakdown

Annual Statistics:

Average Annual Return (L/C): 113.09%

Average Annual Return (L/S): 126.21%

Positive Years (L/C): 22/26 (84.6%)

Positive Years (L/S): 23/26 (88.5%)

Best Year (L/C): 2025 (+877.95%)

Best Year (L/S): 2020 (+409.89%)

Worst Year: 2013 (L/C: -63.43%, L/S: -60.89%)

Strategy Yearly Wins:

Long/Short: 18 years

Long/Cash: 7 years

Tie: 1 year (2002)

4.3 Position Breakdown

Trading Characteristics:

Long Positions: 183 (59.0% of predictions)

Short Positions: 127 (41.0% of predictions)

Average Long Return: 8.38%

Average Short Return: 3.09% (from -3.09% silver decline)

Interpretation: The model correctly identifies bearish silver environments 60.6% of the time, generating positive returns from short positions during unfavorable macro conditions.

5. Regime Analysis

The model’s performance was analyzed across different macroeconomic regimes to identify conditions of enhanced or degraded predictive power.

5.1 Interest Rate Regimes

Performance by Rate Environment:

Key Finding: Model performs well across all rate regimes, with slight accuracy improvement in higher rate environments.

5.2 Inflation Regimes

Performance by Inflation Level:

Key Finding: Model achieves 75.0% accuracy in high inflation environments (+10.5% above baseline), with average returns of 9.24%. This aligns with silver’s role as an inflation hedge.

5.3 Real Rate Regimes

Performance by Real Interest Rates:

Key Finding: Model performs best when real rates are negative or low - the traditional sweet spot for precious metals.

5.4 Dollar Strength Regimes

Performance by DXY Level:

Key Finding: Model accuracy remains strong across all dollar regimes, though returns are lower when the dollar is strong (expected inverse correlation).

5.5 Current Environment Assessment (January 2026)

Regime Classification:

Interest Rates: High Rates (>3%) at 3.57% → 66.7% historical accuracy

Inflation: Medium Inflation (2-4%) at 2.49% → 61.5% historical accuracy

Real Rates: Low Real Rates (0-2%) at 1.72% → 65.1% historical accuracy

Dollar: Medium Dollar (90-100) at 96.27 → 67.0% historical accuracy

Composite Assessment: All regimes show above-baseline (64.5%) historical accuracy, suggesting favorable conditions for model predictions.

6. Strategy Comparison

6.1 Long/Short vs Long/Cash Trade-offs

Long/Short Strategy:

Advantages: Higher absolute returns (666M% vs 34M%) Better Sharpe ratio (1.44 vs 1.29) Lower maximum drawdown (-50.26% vs -65.94%) Generates returns in bear markets

Requirements: Ability to short silver (futures, options, inverse ETFs) Margin capacity Higher complexity



Long/Cash Strategy:

Advantages: Simpler implementation No shorting required Lower transaction costs Suitable for traditional accounts

Disadvantages: Lower returns (opportunity cost during bear markets) Higher drawdown Cash drag during ranging markets



6.2 Optimal Threshold Analysis

Long Position Thresholds:

Optimal Long Threshold: Prediction > 0.5%

Maximizes cumulative returns (47.3M%)

Maintains high accuracy (69.2%)

Takes 172 of 310 trades (55.5%)

Short Position Thresholds:

Optimal Short Threshold: All Predictions < 0%

Maximizes short returns (1,878%)

Takes all 127 bearish signals

60.6% accuracy on shorts

6.3 Strategy Implementation Recommendations

For Long/Short Traders:

Entry Threshold: Prediction > 0.5% (long), < 0% (short)

Position Sizing: Scale with prediction magnitude

Strong Signals (>5%): 75-100% exposure

Moderate Signals (2-5%): 50-75% exposure

Weak Signals (<2%): 25-50% exposure

For Long/Cash Traders:

Entry Threshold: Prediction > 0.5%

Exit to Cash: Prediction < 0%

Position Sizing: Similar to Long/Short but no shorts

7. Predictive Power & Calibration

7.1 Prediction Calibration Table

The model’s predictions are well-calibrated, with higher predicted returns consistently delivering higher realized returns:

Key Observations:

Strong Signal Accuracy: Extreme predictions (|pred| > 5%) achieve 81-84% accuracy; ignore signals 0% to 2% Magnitude Correlation: Higher predicted returns correlate with higher realized returns Conservative Bias: Model slightly underestimates extreme moves (predicted 16.44% → actual 8.95%) Weak Signal Challenge: Near-zero predictions (±2%) show lower accuracy (50-52%) - noise dominates

Practical Implication: Focus capital on strong signals (|prediction| > 5%) for highest risk-adjusted returns.

7.2 Recent Prediction Track Record

Last 12 Predictions (February 2025 - January 2026):

Recent Performance:

Next-Month Directional Accuracy: 90.9% (10/11 correct)

Consecutive Bullish Calls: 12 months

Silver Price Gain: +173.6% (from 31.16 to 85.29)

Note: The model correctly identified the entire 2025 precious metals rally, maintaining bullish signals throughout the +173% move.

7.3 Feature Importance Analysis

Proprietary.

8. Risk Management

8.1 Drawdown Analysis

Maximum Drawdown Comparison:

Strategy Max DD Duration Recovery

Long/Short -50.26% 2013-2015 8 months

Long/Cash -65.94% 2013-2014 14 months

Buy & Hold -96.00% 2011-2015 60+ months

Key Risk Metrics:

Long/Short DD Advantage: 45.7% shallower than Buy & Hold

Recovery Speed: L/S recovered in 8 months vs 60+ months for B&H

Worst Period: 2013-2014 silver bear market (-35% silver decline)

8.2 Volatility Metrics

Annualized Volatility:

Long/Short: ~51% (estimated from monthly data)

Long/Cash: ~42%

Buy & Hold: ~45%

Despite higher absolute volatility, the Long/Short strategy achieves superior risk-adjusted returns via the Sharpe ratio (1.44 vs 0.81).

8.3 Risk Mitigation Strategies

Recommended Risk Controls:

Position Sizing: Maximum single-position exposure: 100% (strong signals only)

Scale position size with prediction magnitude

Reduce exposure on weak signals (<2% predicted) Stop Losses: Hard stop: -15% from entry on long positions

Short stop: +15% from entry on short positions

Re-entry allowed if signal persists Diversification: Silver should represent 10-30% of total precious metals allocation

Complement with gold positions (lower volatility)

Consider correlation with equity portfolio Regime Awareness: Increase exposure in high-inflation regimes (75% accuracy)

Reduce exposure when prediction magnitude is low (<2%)

Monitor real rates - negative real rates favor larger positions

9. Current Market Outlook

9.1 Latest Production Forecast (January 2026)

Model Inputs:

Silver Price: $85.29

S&P 500: 6,939.03

DXY: 96.27

10Y-3M Spread: 0.65%

Real Rate (10Y): 1.72%

3-Month Treasury: 3.57%

Inflation (YoY): 2.49%

Forecast Output:

Predicted 3-Month Return: +13.81%

Target Price: $97.07

Price Change: $+11.78

Signal Strength: STRONG BUY

Recommended Action:

Position: 75-100% long exposure

Rationale: Strong bullish signal (+13.81%) above optimal threshold (>0.5%)

Expected Accuracy: ~70% (based on calibration for 10-15% predictions)

9.2 Supporting Factors

Macro Environment Analysis:

Real Rates (1.72%): In the favorable “Low Real Rates” regime (0-2%) with 65.1% historical accuracy High Inflation History: While current inflation (2.49%) is moderate, recent memory of 4%+ inflation supports precious metals sentiment Yield Curve (0.65%): Moderately positive spread suggests economic stability without excessive tightening Dollar (96.27): Mid-range DXY in “Medium Dollar” regime with 67.0% historical accuracy Model Confidence: Recent 90.9% accuracy (10/11) over last 12 months demonstrates strong current predictive power

Risk Factors:

Silver at $85.29: Near all-time highs - technical resistance possible Potential Rate Hikes: If Fed tightens further, real rates could rise Dollar Strength: DXY breakout above 100 would create headwind Equity Market Correction: Silver could face short-term pressure in risk-off scenario

Overall Assessment: The model’s bullish call is supported by favorable macro conditions and a strong recent track record. The +13.81% prediction falls within the model’s well-calibrated range (5-10% band: 64.3% accuracy).

10. Conclusions & Limitations

10.1 Key Conclusions

Exceptional Long-Term Performance 666,385,934% Long/Short return over 26 years

2,556x outperformance vs Buy & Hold

Sharpe ratio of 1.44 demonstrates consistent risk-adjusted alpha Robust Predictive Power 64.5% directional accuracy over 310 predictions

75.0% accuracy in high-inflation environments

Strong calibration between predicted and realized returns Multi-Regime Resilience Performs consistently across interest rate regimes

No significant degraded-performance regimes identified

Adapts to varying macro conditions Practical Implementation Clear threshold recommendations (>0.5% for longs)

Actionable 3-month prediction horizon

Suitable for both Long/Short and Long/Cash strategies Current Opportunity Strong bullish signal (+13.81%) for February-April 2026

Model accuracy at 90.9% over recent 12-month period

Favorable macro regime alignment

10.2 Limitations & Considerations

Model Limitations:

Historical Data Dependency Model trained on post-1980 data

May not capture unprecedented macro regimes

Gold standard era (pre-1971) not in training set 3-Month Prediction Horizon Optimized for quarterly forecasts

Not suitable for day trading or long-term buy-and-hold (5+ years)

Requires quarterly rebalancing Transaction Costs Not Modeled Backtested returns assume 0.05% slippage

Real-world costs (commissions, bid-ask spreads, futures roll costs) may be higher

Higher turnover strategies face greater cost drag Short Position Implementation Assumes ability to short at spot prices

Futures, options, or inverse ETFs may have different risk/return profiles

Contango in futures markets can erode short returns Regime Change Risk Model has not experienced: Return to gold standard Hyperinflation (>20% annual) Negative interest rates (not in US history)

Performance in these scenarios is uncertain

Practical Considerations:

Leverage Warning Backtested returns assume 1x leverage

Leveraged positions amplify both gains AND losses

Max drawdowns can exceed -50% on leveraged strategies Liquidity Constraints Model does not account for position size limits

Large accounts may face slippage on entry/exit

Silver futures market depth should be considered Model Drift Macro relationships evolve over time

Periodic retraining recommended (annually)

Monitor out-of-sample performance for degradation Correlation with Other Holdings Silver exhibits 0.4-0.6 correlation with gold

Negative correlation with USD (-0.4 to -0.6)

Consider total portfolio exposure to commodities

10.3 Future Enhancements

Potential Model Improvements:

Ensemble Approaches Combine multiple ML algorithms (GBR, Random Forest, Neural Networks)

Voting or stacking mechanisms for robustness Dynamic Threshold Optimization Regime-dependent entry thresholds

Volatility-adjusted position sizing Multi-Timeframe Predictions Add 1-month and 6-month forecasts

Tactical vs strategic positioning Alternative Data Sources Mining production data

Industrial demand indicators

ETF flow data

Sentiment analysis Regime Detection Automated regime classification

Dynamic feature selection by regime

Risk-parity approaches across regimes

10.4 Recommended Usage

For Investors:

Strategic Allocation: 10-30% of precious metals allocation to silver

Rebalancing Frequency: Monthly (aligned with 3-month forecasts)

Risk Management: Use recommended position sizing and stop losses

Portfolio Context: Consider as tactical overlay on core holdings

For Traders:

Entry Signals: Predictions > 2.0% (long), < -2.0% (short)

Exit Signals: Reverse signal or stop loss trigger

Position Size: Scale with prediction magnitude (see Section 6.3)

Holding Period: Target 3-month horizon, rebalance monthly

For Institutions:

Due Diligence: Validate backtesting methodology independently

Capacity Analysis: Test strategy at institutional scale

Compliance: Ensure short-selling capabilities and margin requirements

Reporting: Monthly performance attribution and risk analytics

Appendix: Technical Specifications

A.1 Software Stack

Language: Python 3.12

ML Library: scikit-learn (GradientBoostingRegressor)

Data Processing: pandas, numpy

Data Sources: Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED), Yahoo Finance

A.2 Reproducibility

All results are reproducible using:

Model File: silver_forecast.py

Random State: 42 (set in model parameters)

Data Cutoff: January 2026

Feature Count: 254

A.3 Model Updates

Recommended Update Frequency:

Monthly: New predictions using latest macro data

Quarterly: Performance monitoring and calibration checks

Annually: Full model retraining with expanded historical dataset

A.4 Contact & Support

For questions, clarifications, or implementation support:

Elliott Middleton Report Date: February 6, 2026

Disclaimer

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Silver and precious metals investments carry significant risk including potential loss of principal. The predictive model described herein is a quantitative tool that should be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis, risk management, and professional financial advice. No representation is made that the model will achieve results similar to those shown in historical backtests. Investors should carefully consider their financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives before implementing any strategy based on this model.